How Much Police Officers Get Paid Across America

America is in the midst of a serious reckoning with how it funds its police force. That came into clear relief over the weekend when the city council of Minneapolis voted to eliminate its existing department. In doing so, the city will invest in a new model of public safety and emergency response. Likewise, many major cities are in the midst of slashing police budgets and redirecting resources to other services more capable of addressing the underlying issues in needy communities. The hope is that such action might ultimately prove more useful in reducing crime and, in turn, police involvement.

These questions have brought a renewed focus on police budgets — including where and how money is spent, and what returns it might or might not be providing. As a result, the salaries earned by cops have also been put under the microscope.

A closer look at police pay in America’s largest cities, however, suggests that swollen police budgets are hardly being driven by excessive police salaries. In fact, only a handful of major metropolitan police departments in the country have a median salary that exceeds the national average — indicating that while police departments might be receiving too much money, rank-and-file officers are likely not getting the same treatment.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

GOBankingRates dug into the numbers and found which police departments pay their officers more than the average American. This new study lays out the median and mean police salaries for the largest metropolitan areas in the country. Focusing on metropolitan areas rather than cities offers a more complete view of a department’s responsibilities, though it is important to note that some metropolitan areas sprawl over state lines.

Here’s a closer look at how much police are paid across America.

Last updated: June 8, 2020

1. Jackson, Mississippi

Story continues

Population: 580,280

Median annual pay: $36,660

Average annual pay: $37,380

Related: States That Spend the Most and Least on Welfare

2. Huntington-Ashland, West Virginia

Population: 358,234

Median annual pay: $41,910

Average annual pay: $45,030

3. Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, South Carolina

Population: 883,853

Median annual pay: $41,930

Average annual pay: $43,360

4. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, Arkansas

Population: 734,502

Median annual pay: $46,160

Average annual pay: $48,380

See: 10 Essential Jobs Across America With Big Paychecks for Employees

5. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia

Population: 5,779,463

Median annual pay: $47,830

Average annual pay: $48,800

6. New Orleans-Metairie, Louisiana

Population: 1,263,635

Median annual pay: $48,130

Average annual pay: $47,160

7. Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin, Tennessee

Population: 1,864,138

Median annual pay: $49,880

Average annual pay: $49,950

8. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, North Carolina

Population: 2,473,125

Median annual pay: $50,160

Average annual pay: $52,060

9. Birminingham-Hoover, Alabama

Population: 1,147,054

Median annual pay: $52,060

Average annual pay: $51,050

Read: Nike, Disney and 24 Other Major Companies Donating To Fight Inequality

10. Kansas City, Kansas

Population: 2,106,632

Median annual pay: $52,230

Average annual pay: $54,960

11. Burlington-South Burlington, Vermont

Population: 218,042

Median annual pay: $54,240

Average annual pay: $54,230

12. Cheyenne, Wyoming

Population: 97,692

Median annual pay: $54,410

Average annual pay: $55,620

Editor’s note: No data was available for police officer pay in Cheyenne, Wyoming. GOBankinRates used data for Eastern Wyoming instead.

13. Albuquerque, New Mexico

Population: 910,012

Median annual pay: $57,100

Average annual pay: $55,480

14. Louisville/Jefferson County, Kentucky

Population: 1,285,270

Median annual pay: $57,150

Average annual pay: $56,350

Compare: How Much Teachers Make Around the World — and Where the US Ranks

15. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Population: 1,369,759

Median annual pay: $57,800

Average annual pay: $56,250

16. Boise City, Idaho

Population: 693,952

Median annual pay: $59,020

Average annual pay: $59,970

17. Salt Lake City, Utah

Population: 1,185,990

Median annual pay: $59,300

Average annual pay: $59,010

18. Portland-South Portland, Maine

Population: 529,323

Median annual pay: $60,120

Average annual pay: $59,710

19. Manchester, New Hampshire

Population: 411,087

Median annual pay: $60,310

Average annual pay: $61,670

Editor’s note: The population listed is for the Manchester-Nashua, New Hampshire, metropolitan area.

20. Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Population: 255,438

Median annual pay: $61,960

Average annual pay: $62,100

Find Out: Workers Are Striking Across America — See Which Protests Brought Lasting Change

21. St. Louis, Missouri

Population: 2,805,551

Median annual pay: $62,140

Average annual pay: $61,100

22. Billings, Montana

Population: 169,086

Median annual pay: $62,420

Average annual pay: $63,910

23. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, Michigan

Population: 4,317,179

Median annual pay: $62,690

Average annual pay: $61,800

24. Fargo, North Dakota

Population: 237,003

Median annual pay: $62,980

Average annual pay: $64,420

Check Out: 20 States That Spend the Most on Prisons

25. Providence-Warwick, Rhode Island

Population: 1,615,516

Median annual pay: $64,400

Average annual pay: $64,860

26. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, Indiana

Population: 2,007,497

Median annual pay: $65,520

Average annual pay: $62,340

27. Des Moines-West Des Moines, Iowa

Population: 634,201

Median annual pay: $68,250

Average annual pay: $66,220

28. Omaha-Council Bluffs, Nebraska

Population: 922,891

Median annual pay: $68,770

Average annual pay: $66,140

29. Cincinnati, Ohio

Population: 2,168,825

Median annual pay: $69,110

Average annual pay: $66,810

Look: 5 Industries That Are Recession-Proof

30. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, Maryland

Population: 2,793,250

Median annual pay: $71,060

Average annual pay: $71,380

31. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, Florida

Population: 6,070,944

Median annual pay: $71,550

Average annual pay: $71,400

32. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, Arizona

Population: 4,673,634

Median annual pay: $71,660

Average annual pay: $71,220

33. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas

Population: 7,255,028

Median annual pay: $71,770

Average annual pay: $72,200

34. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, Virginia

Population: 6,138,382

Median annual pay: $73,080

Average annual pay: $74,220

Find Out: The 50 Lowest-Paying Jobs in America

35. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, Pennsylvania

Population: 6,069,448

Median annual pay: $73,720

Average annual pay: $74,010

36. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, Delaware

Population: 6,069,448

Median annual pay: $73,720

Average annual pay: $74,010

37. Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, Massachusetts

Population: 4,811,732

Median annual pay: $74,160

Average annual pay: $75,250

Editor’s note: The population listed is for the Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Massachusetts, metropolitan area.

38. Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, Wisconsin

Population: 1,575,907

Median annual pay: $74,420

Average annual pay: $72,760

Is Your State on the List? These States Receive the Most Disaster Aid Each Year

39. Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, Connecticut

Population: 1,209,367

Median annual pay: $74,940

Average annual pay: $74,930

40. Urban Honolulu, Hawaii

Population: 987,638

Median annual pay: $78,570

Average annual pay: $79,570

41. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, Nevada

Population: 2,141,574

Median annual pay: $79,470

Average annual pay: $77,270

42. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, Minnesota

Population: 3,557,528

Median annual pay: $79,670

Average annual pay: $77,590

Start Earning Big Right Away: 20 Jobs Where You Can Make $60,000 Out of College

43. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, Oregon

Population: 2,417,931

Median annual pay: $80,480

Average annual pay: $80,340

44. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colorado

Population: 2,850,221

Median annual pay: $84,840

Average annual pay: $82,020

45. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Washington

Population: 3,809,717

Median annual pay: $87,220

Average annual pay: $84,330

46. New York-Newark-Jersey City, New York

Population: 19,990,592

Median annual pay: $88,560

Average annual pay: $83,040

47. New York-Newark-Jersey City, New Jersey

Population: 19,990,592

Median annual pay: $88,560

Average annual pay: $83,040

Is Your Job One of Them? Here Are the Best Jobs in America

48. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, Illinois

Population: 9,536,428

Median annual pay: $88,770

Average annual pay: $82,170

49. Anchorage, Alaska

Population: 399,576

Median annual pay: $92,440

Average annual pay: $92,630

Dread Mondays? So Do 80% of Americans — Here’s How To Fix That

50. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, California

Population: 13,262,234

Median annual pay: $113,160

Average annual pay: $108,420

More From GOBankingRates

Methodology: In order to find out how much police officers get paid across America, GOBankingRates first found all 50 states’ largest metropolitan statistical area by population, according to the 2018 American Community Survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau. Once each state’s largest metro area was identified, GOBankingRates found both the (1) median annual salary and (2) average annual salary for a police officer in those metro areas as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Occupational Employment and Wages, May 2019 for “Police and Sheriff’s Patrol Officers.” All data was collected on and is up to date as of June 5, 2020.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much Police Officers Get Paid Across America