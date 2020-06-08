How Much Police Officers Get Paid Across America
America is in the midst of a serious reckoning with how it funds its police force. That came into clear relief over the weekend when the city council of Minneapolis voted to eliminate its existing department. In doing so, the city will invest in a new model of public safety and emergency response. Likewise, many major cities are in the midst of slashing police budgets and redirecting resources to other services more capable of addressing the underlying issues in needy communities. The hope is that such action might ultimately prove more useful in reducing crime and, in turn, police involvement.
These questions have brought a renewed focus on police budgets — including where and how money is spent, and what returns it might or might not be providing. As a result, the salaries earned by cops have also been put under the microscope.
A closer look at police pay in America’s largest cities, however, suggests that swollen police budgets are hardly being driven by excessive police salaries. In fact, only a handful of major metropolitan police departments in the country have a median salary that exceeds the national average — indicating that while police departments might be receiving too much money, rank-and-file officers are likely not getting the same treatment.
GOBankingRates dug into the numbers and found which police departments pay their officers more than the average American. This new study lays out the median and mean police salaries for the largest metropolitan areas in the country. Focusing on metropolitan areas rather than cities offers a more complete view of a department’s responsibilities, though it is important to note that some metropolitan areas sprawl over state lines.
Here’s a closer look at how much police are paid across America.
1. Jackson, Mississippi
Population: 580,280
Median annual pay: $36,660
Average annual pay: $37,380
2. Huntington-Ashland, West Virginia
Population: 358,234
Median annual pay: $41,910
Average annual pay: $45,030
3. Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, South Carolina
Population: 883,853
Median annual pay: $41,930
Average annual pay: $43,360
4. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, Arkansas
Population: 734,502
Median annual pay: $46,160
Average annual pay: $48,380
5. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia
Population: 5,779,463
Median annual pay: $47,830
Average annual pay: $48,800
6. New Orleans-Metairie, Louisiana
Population: 1,263,635
Median annual pay: $48,130
Average annual pay: $47,160
7. Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin, Tennessee
Population: 1,864,138
Median annual pay: $49,880
Average annual pay: $49,950
8. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, North Carolina
Population: 2,473,125
Median annual pay: $50,160
Average annual pay: $52,060
9. Birminingham-Hoover, Alabama
Population: 1,147,054
Median annual pay: $52,060
Average annual pay: $51,050
10. Kansas City, Kansas
Population: 2,106,632
Median annual pay: $52,230
Average annual pay: $54,960
11. Burlington-South Burlington, Vermont
Population: 218,042
Median annual pay: $54,240
Average annual pay: $54,230
12. Cheyenne, Wyoming
Population: 97,692
Median annual pay: $54,410
Average annual pay: $55,620
Editor’s note: No data was available for police officer pay in Cheyenne, Wyoming. GOBankinRates used data for Eastern Wyoming instead.
13. Albuquerque, New Mexico
Population: 910,012
Median annual pay: $57,100
Average annual pay: $55,480
14. Louisville/Jefferson County, Kentucky
Population: 1,285,270
Median annual pay: $57,150
Average annual pay: $56,350
15. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Population: 1,369,759
Median annual pay: $57,800
Average annual pay: $56,250
16. Boise City, Idaho
Population: 693,952
Median annual pay: $59,020
Average annual pay: $59,970
17. Salt Lake City, Utah
Population: 1,185,990
Median annual pay: $59,300
Average annual pay: $59,010
18. Portland-South Portland, Maine
Population: 529,323
Median annual pay: $60,120
Average annual pay: $59,710
19. Manchester, New Hampshire
Population: 411,087
Median annual pay: $60,310
Average annual pay: $61,670
Editor’s note: The population listed is for the Manchester-Nashua, New Hampshire, metropolitan area.
20. Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Population: 255,438
Median annual pay: $61,960
Average annual pay: $62,100
21. St. Louis, Missouri
Population: 2,805,551
Median annual pay: $62,140
Average annual pay: $61,100
22. Billings, Montana
Population: 169,086
Median annual pay: $62,420
Average annual pay: $63,910
23. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, Michigan
Population: 4,317,179
Median annual pay: $62,690
Average annual pay: $61,800
24. Fargo, North Dakota
Population: 237,003
Median annual pay: $62,980
Average annual pay: $64,420
25. Providence-Warwick, Rhode Island
Population: 1,615,516
Median annual pay: $64,400
Average annual pay: $64,860
26. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, Indiana
Population: 2,007,497
Median annual pay: $65,520
Average annual pay: $62,340
27. Des Moines-West Des Moines, Iowa
Population: 634,201
Median annual pay: $68,250
Average annual pay: $66,220
28. Omaha-Council Bluffs, Nebraska
Population: 922,891
Median annual pay: $68,770
Average annual pay: $66,140
29. Cincinnati, Ohio
Population: 2,168,825
Median annual pay: $69,110
Average annual pay: $66,810
30. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, Maryland
Population: 2,793,250
Median annual pay: $71,060
Average annual pay: $71,380
31. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, Florida
Population: 6,070,944
Median annual pay: $71,550
Average annual pay: $71,400
32. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, Arizona
Population: 4,673,634
Median annual pay: $71,660
Average annual pay: $71,220
33. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas
Population: 7,255,028
Median annual pay: $71,770
Average annual pay: $72,200
34. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, Virginia
Population: 6,138,382
Median annual pay: $73,080
Average annual pay: $74,220
35. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, Pennsylvania
Population: 6,069,448
Median annual pay: $73,720
Average annual pay: $74,010
36. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, Delaware
Population: 6,069,448
Median annual pay: $73,720
Average annual pay: $74,010
37. Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, Massachusetts
Population: 4,811,732
Median annual pay: $74,160
Average annual pay: $75,250
Editor’s note: The population listed is for the Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Massachusetts, metropolitan area.
38. Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, Wisconsin
Population: 1,575,907
Median annual pay: $74,420
Average annual pay: $72,760
39. Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, Connecticut
Population: 1,209,367
Median annual pay: $74,940
Average annual pay: $74,930
40. Urban Honolulu, Hawaii
Population: 987,638
Median annual pay: $78,570
Average annual pay: $79,570
41. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, Nevada
Population: 2,141,574
Median annual pay: $79,470
Average annual pay: $77,270
42. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, Minnesota
Population: 3,557,528
Median annual pay: $79,670
Average annual pay: $77,590
43. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, Oregon
Population: 2,417,931
Median annual pay: $80,480
Average annual pay: $80,340
44. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colorado
Population: 2,850,221
Median annual pay: $84,840
Average annual pay: $82,020
45. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Washington
Population: 3,809,717
Median annual pay: $87,220
Average annual pay: $84,330
46. New York-Newark-Jersey City, New York
Population: 19,990,592
Median annual pay: $88,560
Average annual pay: $83,040
47. New York-Newark-Jersey City, New Jersey
Population: 19,990,592
Median annual pay: $88,560
Average annual pay: $83,040
48. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, Illinois
Population: 9,536,428
Median annual pay: $88,770
Average annual pay: $82,170
49. Anchorage, Alaska
Population: 399,576
Median annual pay: $92,440
Average annual pay: $92,630
50. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, California
Population: 13,262,234
Median annual pay: $113,160
Average annual pay: $108,420
Methodology: In order to find out how much police officers get paid across America, GOBankingRates first found all 50 states’ largest metropolitan statistical area by population, according to the 2018 American Community Survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau. Once each state’s largest metro area was identified, GOBankingRates found both the (1) median annual salary and (2) average annual salary for a police officer in those metro areas as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Occupational Employment and Wages, May 2019 for “Police and Sheriff’s Patrol Officers.” All data was collected on and is up to date as of June 5, 2020.
