How much would you pay to shoot hot dogs with the Phillie Phanatic?

Can you imagine shooting hot dogs with the Phillie Phanatic? Or throwing out the first pitch at Fenway Park? Or even playing catch on the field at Wrigley Field? Those incredible experiences and many more are possible as part of the 2018 Winter Meetings Charity Auction.

It’s the seventh consecutive year that Major League Baseball, MLB Network and all 30 teams have come together to participate in what has clearly become the coolest annual event that’s connected to winter meetings week.

Which charities benefit?

This year, the auction is supporting the Jackie Robinson Foundation and the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City. Both organizations are vital in protecting the history and legacies of pioneers who changed the game forever, while educating current and future generations. The Jackie Robinson Foundation also provides scholarships to minority youths seeking higher education.

Phillie Phanatic’s partner-in-crime

With all 30 teams on board, there’s an endless list of incredible experiences that baseball fans can bid on. Of course, the one that immediately caught our eye involves the world famous Phillie Phanatic. The winning bidder will essentially be the Phanatic’s partner-in-crime as he entertains the fans at Citizens Bank Park and messes with opposing players.

Yes, that includes riding around the field and firing hot dogs into the stands.

Here’s your chance to shoot hot dogs with the Phillie Phanatic. (AP)

Other cool experiences

• MLB All-Star experience: Includes four tickets to every event attached to the 2019 All-Star game in Cleveland. This includes the T-Mobile Home Run derby and the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game.

• On field experiences: There are separate bids to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at Citi Field, Angel Stadium or Fenway Park, as well as an opportunity to play catch on the field at Wrigley Field.

• Hall of Fame hitting lesson: If you have a young aspiring hitter in the family, this seems like an ideal experience to bid on. New Hall of Famer Harold Baines will give a private hitting lesson to the winning bidder.

• Play Fortnite with an MLB player: Yes, there’s even a Fortnite auction. The winning bidder gets to play the wildly popular video game with Minnesota Twins pitcher Trevor May.

When does the bidding open?

It’s actually open right now. You can click here to see all of the cool experiences that are available.

The auction will remain live until Thursday, Dec. 13, at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Go bid now to help two great organizations and win yourself a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

