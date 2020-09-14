How Much Is nmcn plc (LON:NMCN) CEO Getting Paid?

This article will reflect on the compensation paid to John Homer who has served as CEO of nmcn plc (LON:NMCN) since 2016. This analysis will also assess whether nmcn pays its CEO appropriately, considering recent earnings growth and total shareholder returns.

Comparing nmcn plc's CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that nmcn plc has a market capitalization of UK£33m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as UK£1.2m for the year to December 2019. That's a notable decrease of 40% on last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at UK£319k.

For comparison, other companies in the industry with market capitalizations below UK£154m, reported a median total CEO compensation of UK£388k. This suggests that John Homer is paid more than the median for the industry. What's more, John Homer holds UK£522k worth of shares in the company in their own name.

Component 2019 2018 Proportion (2019) Salary UK£319k UK£310k 28% Other UK£838k UK£1.6m 72% Total Compensation UK£1.2m UK£1.9m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 61% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 39% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that nmcn allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

nmcn plc's Growth

nmcn plc has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 5.9% a year over the past three years. It achieved revenue growth of 11% over the last year.

This revenue growth could really point to a brighter future. And the improvement in EPSis modest but respectable. Although we'll stop short of calling the stock a top performer, we think the company has potential. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has nmcn plc Been A Good Investment?

nmcn plc has generated a total shareholder return of 7.1% over three years, so most shareholders wouldn't be too disappointed. But they would probably prefer not to see CEO compensation far in excess of the median.

To Conclude...

As we noted earlier, nmcn pays its CEO higher than the norm for similar-sized companies belonging to the same industry. However, EPS growth is not moving in the right direction, and the returns to shareholders could have been better, over the last three years. Overall, although the company has delivered steady performance, we would like to see an improvement in key metrics before we can say the high CEO compensation is justified.

CEO compensation is a crucial aspect to keep your eyes on but investors also need to keep their eyes open for other issues related to business performance. We've identified 5 warning signs for nmcn that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

