How much do NHS consultants earn? Senior doctors to strike in August

Hospital consultants in England are set to go on strike (Peter Byrne / PA)

Hospital consultants in England have announced two more days of strikes over a long-running dispute about pay.

Consultants were already set to strike on July 20 and 21 , but will now also walk out on August 24 and 25.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The BMA says consultants’ take-home pay has fallen by 35 per cent since 2008-09 and that the government must make an offer to address this.

The British Medical Association (BMA) said the fresh strikes were in response to a “derisory” six per cent pay rise, which amounts to a “savage real-terms pay cut”.

The Government said the rise, announced last week, was fair and called the new strike dates disappointing.

During this week’s strike and in next month’s walkouts, consultants will provide so-called “Christmas Day cover”, which includes emergency care and limited routine work.

Here’s everything you need to know about the NHS consultants’ strike.

When will senior hospital doctors walk out?

Consultants will go on strike on July 20 and 21 , and also on August 24 and 25.

Members were asked to vote on “Christmas Day levels of care”, the BMA said.

Christmas-like cover means the action will be “safe and effective”, it claimed.

The BMA admitted, however, that while emergency care will still be provided, elective or non-emergency work will be cancelled.

What do NHS consultants do?

Consultants are specialists who have completed full medical training in a particular area of medicine.

After graduating from medical school, it takes a doctor between six and eight years to become a consultant.

They have clinical responsibilities as well as administrative responsibilities. Consultants also manage junior doctors.

How much do NHS consultants earn?

The Department of Health and Social Care said consultants’ average earnings are about £128,000, following a 4.5 per cent rise in the last financial year.

It also said that consultants will “benefit from generous changes to pension taxation announced at budget”, and said the proposed strikes were “disappointing”.

Last week, the Government announced the six per cent pay rise for NHS medics. The rise is in line with pay review body recommendations, but far below what doctors are asking for.

Dr Vishal Sharma, the BMA consultants’ committee chair, said the offer was insulting, adding: “Consultants have always been clear that industrial action is a last resort but, in the face of a government intent on devaluing consultants’ expertise and their lack of regard for the impact this is having on the NHS, we have been left with no choice. We’ve had our pay cut year after year, put our lives on the line during a pandemic, and now are managing a record backlog of care.

“The prime minister says cutting these waiting lists is a priority but then undermines his own policy by showing he doesn’t value those charged with delivering it. Cutting pay [in real terms] once again shows the Government’s complete disregard for the profession.”

He added: “This ‘final offer’ and flat refusal to engage in further talks has left us with no option but to continue our action… The future of the NHS depends on there being consultants within it, but attacks on their pay will drive them away — from the health service and from the country — with devastating consequences.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said the pay rise for consultants was “fair and reasonable” and that it had also increased their tax-free pensions savings to £60,000 a year.

“We’ve made it clear this pay award is not up for negotiation and it’s disappointing the BMA are continuing with disruptive industrial action,” they said. “We urge consultants in dispute with the Government to end their strikes immediately.”