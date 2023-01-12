How Much Is Star Quarterback Aaron Rodgers Worth?

Morry Gash/AP/Shutterstock

After an offseason in which he considered retiring or going to another team, Aaron Rodgers eventually decided to return to the Green Bay Packers in 2022, signing a whopping three-year, $150 million contract.

The Packers and Rodgers had been considering whether a trade would be a better option, because Green Bay had drafted heir apparent Jordan Love, a move that reportedly frustrated Rodgers. But the star QB and his team appeared to be on the same page, and it paid off handsomely for him.

While he is owed nearly $60 million in 2023, Rodgers again could ponder retirement, saying in his news conference following the end of the 2022 season that he has earned plenty of money and could walk away from his huge contract. Maybe so, with a net worth estimated at $200 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Continue reading to learn more about the star’s career.

Football Career

Rodgers, 39, is one of the select quarterbacks to reach “elite” status in the NFL and has been since his college career; he completed more than 65% of his passes while playing for Cal.

During his tenure with Green Bay, Rodgers has played 230 regular-season games, completed 65.3% of his 7,660 pass attempts for 59,055 yards with 475 touchdowns.

The Packers selected Rodgers in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft. After three seasons of backing up Pro Football Hall of Fame member Brett Favre, Rodgers settled in as the team’s starting quarterback in 2008.

Following the 2010 season, Rodgers led Green Bay to a victory in Super Bowl XLV over the Pittsburgh Steelers and earned the Super Bowl MVP.

Rodgers won the NFL Most Valuable Player Award four times: 2011, 2014, 2020 and 2021.

Endorsements and Other Ventures

Forbes named Rodgers to its list of richest athletes in 2022, putting his earnings at $68 million — $11 million of it from endorsements. Through the years, he has worked with brands such as Adidas, Panini, Bose, TaylorMade, Pizza Hut, Sharpie, IZOD and State Farm.

The veteran QB also briefly featured on a second-season segment of the comedy series “Key & Peele” alongside other NFL players. In addition, he was one of the rotating hosts of “Jeopardy” following the death of Alex Trebek. Rodgers won “Celebrity Jeopardy!” in 2015.

Jami Farkas and Katherine Hoey contributed to the reporting for this article.

