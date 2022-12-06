How much more rain can Lexington expect and when will it stop? Here’s the forecast

Lexington and other parts of Central Kentucky can expect weather that’s a little warmer and wetter than usual through the end of the work week.

Waves of rain have fallen in Lexington since Monday, and forecasters expect it to continue through Friday, with the heaviest precipitation likely Thursday night, according to outlooks from the National Weather Service in Louisville.

“Generally speaking, we’re in a wet pattern,” NWS meteorologist Brian Neudorff said Tuesday morning. “We will see another round of wet (weather), potential wet system coming in for the early part of next week.”

By Friday, Lexington residents can expect anywhere from an inch to an inch and a half of total rainfall, Neudorff predicts. Higher totals are likely in the Cumberland area, with expectations of 2 inches and up to 3 inches on the high side.

A wet week ahead. Rainfall amounts of 1-4 inches expected across the region. #kywx #inwx pic.twitter.com/IDhRpFKvvm — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) December 5, 2022

All the rain is largely welcome news. Neudorff points out that with most the state experiencing drought or dry conditions, the steady precipitation will be “very, very beneficial.”

The U.S. Drought Monitor reports, as of Nov. 29, a large stretch of central, western and southwestern Kentucky is seeing severe drought conditions. Another good chunk of the state is under moderate drought, while a patch of eastern Kentucky is considered abnormally dry.

This map of Kentucky from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows dry and drought status across the Bluegrass State as of the Nov. 29. U.S. Drought Monitor

As of Monday, the Lexington area is around 3.88 inches below normal rainfall for the year, according to the NWS.

While the rain is forecast to continue this week, temperatures will be a bit warmer than normal for this time of year, Neudorff said. Tuesday night lows are expected to be in the mid-50s, with lows in the upper 40s by Thursday morning.

Story continues

Forecasters do not expecting freezing temperatures in the immediate seven-day outlook.

Do you have a question about weather in Kentucky for our service journalism team? We’d like to hear from you. Fill out our Know Your Kentucky form or email ask@herald-leader.com.