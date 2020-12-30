How Much Money You’ll Spend on Food in Your Lifetime, By State

Rawpixel / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Americans spend a lot on food. On average, U.S. households shell out $7,923 a year for food eaten at home and away from home. It’s the third-biggest expense after housing and transportation, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2018 Consumer Expenditure Survey.

You have to eat, so spending on food consumes a significant percentage of your budget (forgive the pun). But maybe you’re spending more than you have to. After all, about 43% of household spending on food goes toward eating out. You probably don’t need to be told that dining out tends to cost more than preparing food at home.

Expenses: Are You Spending More Than the Average American on 25 Everyday Items?

And when you consider how much you spend on food over a lifetime, the amount can be mind-blowing. GOBankingRates did the math to find out how much the average person in each state spends on groceries and dining out from age 18 to the average life expectancy of age 79.

GOBankingRates first used the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2018 Consumer Expenditure Survey data to find how much the average American in each age bracket spends annually on food at home and food away from home. The spending average for food at home was adjusted for each state by using the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center’s grocery index, which reflects how much more, or less, groceries in each state cost compared with the national average. The center’s miscellaneous spending index was used to adjust spending averages for food away from home for each state.

GOBankingRates then estimated how much the average person in every state can be expected to spend on food in a lifetime by multiplying each age group’s average expenditure on food by the number of years contained in it and adding the totals. The results might surprise you. Find out whether you’re spending more than the average American when it comes to food.

Last updated: Dec. 29, 2020

iyd39 / Shutterstock.com

Michigan

Grocery index: 88.7

Average spent per year: $7,169.58

Lifetime total: $437,344.46

Joshua Resnick / Shutterstock.com

Texas

Story continues

Grocery index: 89.0

Average spent per year: $7,182.85

Lifetime total: $438,153.89

©Shutterstock.com / Shutterstock.com

Mississippi

Grocery index: 93.8

Average spent per year: $7,275.68

Lifetime total: $443,816.77

Robert D Brozek / Shutterstock.com

Kansas

Grocery index: 92.6

Average spent per year: $7,290.88

Lifetime total: $444,743.61

Michael Gordon / Shutterstock.com

Arkansas

Grocery index: 91.2

Average spent per year: $7,297.23

Lifetime total: $445,130.82

Svineyard / Shutterstock.com

Oklahoma

Grocery index: 94.1

Average spent per year: $7,302.61

Lifetime total: $445,459.11

rez-art / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tennessee

Grocery index: 94.0

Average spent per year: $7,373.28

Lifetime total: $449,770.29

B Brown / Shutterstock.com

Idaho

Grocery index: 92.0

Average spent per year: $7,383.81

Lifetime total: $450,412.70

jamie.sue.photography / Shutterstock.com

Indiana

Grocery index: 92.6

Average spent per year: $7,389.87

Lifetime total: $450,782.19

Carolyn Hutchins / Shutterstock.com

West Virginia

Grocery index: 91.7

Average spent per year: $7,459.30

Lifetime total: $455,017.17

abeautifulworld / Shutterstock.com

New Mexico

Grocery index: 100.9

Average spent per year: $7,490.73

Lifetime total: $456,934.63

Brent Hofacker / Shutterstock.com

Kentucky

Grocery index: 90.6

Average spent per year: $7,492.57

Lifetime total: $457,046.72

Rachael Martin / Shutterstock.com

Missouri

Grocery index: 97.2

Average spent per year: $7,514.82

Lifetime total: $458,404.18

Mark W Lucey / Shutterstock.com

Nebraska

Grocery index: 96.5

Average spent per year: $7,528.24

Lifetime total: $459,222.47

VDB Photos / Shutterstock.com

Iowa

Grocery index: 96.3

Average spent per year: $7,546.70

Lifetime total: $460,348.67

Check Out: 9 Best Grocery-Delivery Services That Are Worth the Money

Philip Rozenski / Shutterstock.com

Illinois

Grocery index: 96.3

Average spent per year: $7,567.18

Lifetime total: $461,598.03

Mark from Mobile / Shutterstock.com

Alabama

Grocery index: 95.5

Average spent per year: $7,597.01

Lifetime total: $463,417.64

fivetonine / Shutterstock.com

Georgia

Grocery index: 98.1

Average spent per year: $7,602.42

Lifetime total: $463,747.64

Page Light Studios / Shutterstock.com

Louisiana

Grocery index: 98.5

Average spent per year: $7,654.25

Lifetime total: $466,909.15

Logan Bush / Shutterstock.com

Arizona

Grocery index: 98.4

Average spent per year: $7,660.07

Lifetime total: $467,264.02

JNix / Shutterstock.com

Wisconsin

Grocery index: 97.5

Average spent per year: $7,664.63

Lifetime total: $467,542.69

Andriy Blokhin / Shutterstock.com

Virginia

Grocery index: 96.8

Average spent per year: $7,681.46

Lifetime total: $468,569.20

Kenneth Sponsler / Shutterstock.com

Ohio

Grocery index: 98.0

Average spent per year: $7,772.09

Lifetime total: $474,097.41

J. Michael Jones / Getty Images

North Carolina

Grocery index: 97.9

Average spent per year: $7,798.39

Lifetime total: $475,701.64

Sopotnicki / Shutterstock.com

South Dakota

Grocery index: 103.9

Average spent per year: $7,824.82

Lifetime total: $477,314.29

B Brown / Shutterstock.com

Utah

Grocery index: 99.7

Average spent per year: $7,864.35

Lifetime total: $479,725.30

Arina P Habich / Shutterstock.com

Colorado

Grocery index: 99.7

Average spent per year: $7,878.00

Lifetime total: $480,558.21

Maridav / Shutterstock.com

Florida

Grocery index: 103.4

Average spent per year: $7,908.53

Lifetime total: $482,420.29

Sam Mase / Shutterstock.com

South Carolina

Grocery index: 101.7

Average spent per year: $7,959.64

Lifetime total: $485,537.93

Adam Reck / Shutterstock.com

North Dakota

Grocery index: 105.9

Average spent per year: $7,988.38

Lifetime total: $487,291.47

Kathy D. Reasor / Shutterstock.com

Pennsylvania

Grocery index: 106.5

Average spent per year: $8,090.02

Lifetime total: $493,491.32

Chris Dukes / Shutterstock.com

Nevada

Grocery index: 107.0

Average spent per year: $8,173.58

Lifetime total: $498,588.45

Andrew Cline / Shutterstock.com

New Hampshire

Grocery index: 102.0

Average spent per year: $8,225.51

Lifetime total: $501,756.16

cdenny001 / Shutterstock.com

Montana

Grocery index: 104.1

Average spent per year: $8,236.47

Lifetime total: $502,424.70

February Sweet / Shutterstock.com

Wyoming

Grocery index: 102.6

Average spent per year: $8,258.88

Lifetime total: $503,791.46

Find Out: Here’s How Much Restaurants Mark Up Your Food

Robert Mullan / Shutterstock.com

Washington

Grocery index: 107.4

Average spent per year: $8,437.05

Lifetime total: $514,660.03

jenlo8 / Shutterstock.com

Vermont

Grocery index: 110.8

Average spent per year: $8,440.65

Lifetime total: $514,879.77

DKumar-20 / Shutterstock.com

Minnesota

Grocery index: 106.3

Average spent per year: $8,449.84

Lifetime total: $515,440.21

Mike Fig Photo / Shutterstock.com

Rhode Island

Grocery index: 106.4

Average spent per year: $8,614.70

Lifetime total: $525,496.69

Lynne Neuman / Shutterstock.com

Maryland

Grocery index: 112.3

Average spent per year: $8,629.89

Lifetime total: $526,423.08

Helen89 / Shutterstock.com

New Jersey

Grocery index: 109.5

Average spent per year: $8,642.58

Lifetime total: $527,197.51

Stephanie Botkin / Shutterstock.com

Maine

Grocery index: 108.3

Average spent per year: $8,722.63

Lifetime total: $532,080.65

ChameleonsEye / Shutterstock.com

New York

Grocery index: 114.4

Average spent per year: $8,900.28

Lifetime total: $542,916.87

Joshua Rainey Photography / Shutterstock.com

Oregon

Grocery index: 112.1

Average spent per year: $9,030.67

Lifetime total: $550,870.70

calimedia / Shutterstock.com

California

Grocery index: 119.3

Average spent per year: $9,052.15

Lifetime total: $552,181.20

Alexanderstock23 / Shutterstock.com

Massachusetts

Grocery index: 113.8

Average spent per year: $9,071.72

Lifetime total: $553,375.18

Jetpack / Shutterstock.com

Connecticut

Grocery index: 110.1

Average spent per year: $9,078.75

Lifetime total: $553,803.60

David Kay / Shutterstock.com

Delaware

Grocery index: 117.2

Average spent per year: $9,201.63

Lifetime total: $561,299.33

Earl D. Walker / Shutterstock.com

Alaska

Grocery index: 134.0

Average spent per year: $9,774.03

Lifetime total: $596,215.89

©Shutterstock.com / Shutterstock.com

Hawaii

Grocery index: 164.6

Average spent per year: $11,516.64

Lifetime total: $702,515.32

More From GOBankingRates

Methodology: GOBankingRates used the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2018 Consumer Expenditure Survey data on average expenditures by age to find how much the average American in each age bracket spends annually on “food at home,” or groceries, and “food away from home,” or dining out. GOBankingRates adjusted these numbers for each state by multiplying the national average spending on “food at home” in each age bracket by the “grocery” index and the “food away from home” average by the “miscellaneous” index from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center’s 2019 composite cost-of-living indices. GOBankingRates then was able to estimate how much the average person in every state can be expected to spend on food in a lifetime by multiplying each age group’s average expenditure on food by the number of years contained in it and adding the totals to create a cumulative expense report that spans a lifetime. For this study, GOBankingRates calculated expenses assuming a subject begins paying for food at 18 and lives to 79 (U.S. life expectancy as of 2017, according to The World Bank). All data was compiled on and up to date as of Feb. 24, 2020.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much Money You’ll Spend on Food in Your Lifetime, By State