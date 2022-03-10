If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor

Patrick Villanova
·4 min read

Money can’t buy happiness directly, but it seems like paying a financial advisor sure can help.

A new survey found people with more than $1.2 million in household assets report higher levels of happiness when working with a financial advisor compared to those who don’t have an advisor. The finding is part of Herbers & Company’s inaugural Consumer Financial Behaviors Study, which polled 1,000 consumers across the U.S.

A financial advisor can help you manage assets and plan for retirement. Find a trusted advisor today.

“As individuals move past $1.2 million of assets, those who work with financial advisors rapidly increase in happiness, while those without advisors rapidly become less happy,” wrote Sonya Lutter, the certified financial planner (CFP) and licensed therapist who authored the study.

Herbers & Company is a consultancy firm that specializes in helping independent financial advisory firms grow their businesses.

How Happiness is Measured

To quantify a respondent’s level of happiness, the survey presented each consumer with a list of 43 questions concerning his or her daily behaviors and interactions. The survey also pinpointed four core principles of happiness – fulfillment, intention, impact and gratefulness – and gauged how much respondents identify with each.

All participants in the survey have at least $250,000 in household assets.

The survey found that 66% of respondents who work with a financial advisor reported heightened levels of all four core factors of happiness. Only 34% of people without an advisor identified with those four principles in the same way.

The results of the study also suggest that those with financial advisors experience greater satisfaction outside of their relationship with money.

“People who have financial advisors are not only happier with their finances, but they are also far happier about their personal relationships and their communication with their partners,” wrote Lutter, a former administrator of applied human sciences at Kansas State University. “While it’s possible that happy couples might be more likely to hire financial advisors, it’s also possible that working with a financial advisor gives couples an opportunity to talk about financial goals, and thereby gives them a happiness boost.”

Which High-Net Worth Individuals Are Happiest?

Then again, the more money a person has, the happier they'll be, right? Not exactly.

Respondents with $1.2 million in household assets reported the same level of happiness, whether they work with a financial advisor or not. Those above that threshold who work with an advisor reported significantly higher levels of happiness than those without advisors.

The largest disparity in happiness was observed among the richest respondents to the survey. Of high-net worth individuals with $6 million or more in assets, those with a financial advisor reported the highest levels of happiness across the study. Meanwhile, those without a financial advisor reported the highest levels of unhappiness in the study, despite owning $6 million or more in assets.

“For those who make it to the top 5% of wealth in the U.S., working with an advisor can mean the difference between being happy with financial success or allowing money to decrease happiness,” Lutter wrote. “It appears that a financial advisor is needed to increase happiness levels above the $1.2 million threshold.”

Bottom Line

The old axiom is true, money can’t buy happiness. Then again, a recent Herbers & Co. survey found that people with the most money are happiest when working with a financial advisor. However, those with over $6 million in household assets but no advisor reported the highest levels of unhappiness in the study.

The survey shows happiness levels fluctuate among people with fewer household assets, regardless of working with an advisor or not. But once individuals surpass the $1.2 million mark, those who work with a financial advisor report much higher levels of happiness than those who go it alone.

Tips for Finding a Financial Advisor

  • Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors in your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

  • When looking to hire a financial advisor, it’s important to do your due diligence and interview at least three possible candidates. Ask about their account minimums, fee structures, investing philosophies and any special certifications they hold, like the CFP designation. You’ll want to take all of these factors into account when choosing an advisor.

  • If you want to take a closer look at an advisor and/or their firm, search for them on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Investment Adviser Public Disclosure database. This tool allows members of the public to access an advisor’s Form ADV, which contains important information about their business and displays any legal or regulatory disclosures on their record.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/JohnnyGreig

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • Flames-Avalanche is the West Final we deserve

    In a showcase of the conference's division leaders, the Avalanche and Flames put on quite the performance on Saturday night.

  • Alex Ovechkin gets away with blatant penalty, Capitals tie game with 1 second left

    Some poor officiating earned the Washington Capitals an extra point in the standings.

  • Leafs fans ready to do to Campbell what they did to Andersen

    It's right to question Jack Campbell's viability as a starter, but to pretend as though the Maple Leafs have no other issues is foolish.

  • Wings put alternate captain Danny DeKeyser on waivers for his birthday

    Veteran Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser was gifted a not-so-special birthday present from the only franchise he's ever known.

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Canucks' Thatcher Demko recalls being roasted by Patrick Roy: 'What the f– is wrong with you?'

    Patrick Roy was not a fan of "Dancing Demko."

  • Stingers lose 2nd straight to Cangrejeros at FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas

    The Edmonton Stingers' last two games away from home haven't gone to plan, losing by a combined 59 points to Puerto Rico's Cangrejeros. After falling 89-68 to the Cangrejeros in December, the Stingers followed it up with an even more lopsided defeat on Sunday night in Nicaragua, dropping the game 93-55 to their counterpart in Group A of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition. While the logo on the Edmonton jersey was the same for both losses, the names on the back were

  • Gavrilova sparks Team Scotiabank's comeback win over Team Adidas in semifinal at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Ilya Gavrilova potted three goals, including the game-winner, to help propel Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to a 6-2 semifinal win over Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. The victory sets up a championship game against Team Sonnet (Toronto) on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. Team Adidas will face Team Bauer (Boston) in the consolation game

  • Explaining impairment classification and factored times at the Winter Paralympics

    Canada flew out of the gates at the Beijing Paralympics, with three medals on Day 1 alone. Mollie Jepsen, an LW6/8-2 athlete, won gold in the women's standing downhill. Mac Marcoux, a B3 athlete, scored silver in the men's visually impaired downhill. And Mark Arendz, an LW6 athlete, collected biathlon bronze in the men's standing sprint. You may have watched some of these events and wondered what those letter-number combinations mean, or why there were oddly specific percentages next to athletes

  • Hustle Play: Raptors' Dalano Banton on making the NBA, meeting Masai, rookie hazing

    Dalano Banton joins the show to talk about being drafted by his hometown team, his "welcome to the league" moment, and the advice he would give to kids who want to make the NBA.

  • How a skydiving routine helped calm Canadian Tyler Turner's nerves en route to Paralympic gold

    Canada's Tyler Turner was feeling a little jittery ahead of his first-ever Paralympic snowboard cross big final. Naturally, he turned his mind to skydiving. "It took me completely away from the stress of racing because that can get to you," Turner said. "[Coach Greg Picard] and I were planning skydives right in the start gate for 20 minutes before. … Talk about making a dive plan and plan the jump, jump the plan." The plan paid off. Turner won the gold medal, five years after a skydiving crash c

  • Brian McKeever aims to have fun, win gold medals in last dance at Paralympics

    It's the last dance for one of the greatest Canadian Paralympians of all-time. Brian McKeever, the 42-year-old from Canmore, Alta., owns a national-record 18 medals at the Winter Paralympics. Fourteen of those are gold, after he won the long-distance event on Monday in China. Beijing 2022 represents his sixth and final Games. McKeever, a cross-country skier, will race at least three times in China, beginning with the long-distance classical technique event on Sunday at 9:35 p.m. ET. He's also an

  • 3 reasons why Maple Leafs fans should hold on for the ride

    The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to give their fans a nervous ride through games this season, even when winning. On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar shares three reasons why fans should remain hopeful through the turbulence, including the play of Ilya Lyubushkin and Nick Robertson.

  • Chris Boucher on his relationship with Goran Dragic, getting booed

    Raptors fans let Goran Dragic have it in his return to Toronto last week and Chris Boucher touches on the game and what his encounters with Dragic were like. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Raptors' Chris Boucher holds no ill will toward Dragic: 'I love Goran'

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Chris Boucher dishes on Goran Dragic, getting booed, and the time the Raptors forward was convinced he got traded.