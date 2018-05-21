How much money every golfer won at the 2018 AT&T Byron Nelson How much money every golfer earned while playing in this week's 2018 AT&T Byron Nelson at Trinity Forest in Dallas

PGA Tour rookie Aaron Wise was the big winner at Trinity Forest, taking the 2018 AT&T Byron Nelson title in the 50th playing of the event, but the first time it has been held at the Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw, links-style design. Handling the craziness of a four-hour weather delay on Sunday, and racing against the settling sun to get the final round in on Sunday night, Wise still managed a closing 65 to win going away. In the process, he took home $1.3 million and earned his PGA Tour card for the next two seasons. He'll also became the second youngest winner of the event at 21 years, 10 months and 29 days, with only Tiger Woods winning at a younger age (Woods did it at age 21/4/18 when he won in 1997.

How much money did everyone in the field at the Byron Nelson earn? Here's a breakdown for all those who made the cut.

Win: Aaron Wise, $1,386,000.00

2: Marc Leishman, $831,600.00

T3: Branden Grace, $400,400.00

T3: Keith Mitchell, $400,400.00

T3: J.J. Spaun, $400,400.00

T6: Ryan Blaum, $257,950.00

T6: Kevin Na, $257,950.00

T6: Jimmy Walker, $257,950.00

T9: Charles Howell III, $207,900.00

T9: Adam Scott, $207,900.00

T9: Kevin Tway, $207,900.00

12: Brian Gay, $177,100.00























T13: Rory Sabbatini, $148,866.67

T13: Ethan Tracy, $148,866.67

T13: Matt Jones, $148,866.67

T16: Bronson Burgoon, $115,500.00

T16: Joel Dahmen, $115,500.00

T16: Derek Fathauer, $115,500.00

T16: Russell Knox, $115,500.00

T16: Hideki Matsuyama, $115,500.00

T21: Robert Garrigus, $80,080.00

T21: Billy Horschel, $80,080.00

T21: Martin Piller, $80,080.00

T21: Jordan Spieth, $80,080.00

T21: Peter Uihlein, $80,080.00

T26: Tyler Duncan, $55,825.00

T26: Martin Flores, $55,825.00

T26: Anirban Lahiri, $55,825.00

T26: Parker McLachlin, $55,825.00

T26: J.T. Poston, $55,825.00

T26: Shawn Stefani, $55,825.00

T32: Fabián Gómez, $39,116.00

T32: Cody Gribble, $39,116.00









































T32: Beau Hossler, $39,116.00

T32: Nate Lashley, $39,116.00

T32: Nicholas Lindheim, $39,116.00

T32: Geoff Ogilvy, $39,116.00

T32: C.T. Pan, $39,116.00

T32: Scott Piercy, $39,116.00

T32: Nick Taylor, $39,116.00

T32: Johnson Wagner, $39,116.00

T42: Abraham Ancer, $23,184.00

T42: Eric Axley, $23,184.00

T42: Zac Blair, $23,184.00

T42: Jonathan Byrd, $23,184.00

T42: J.B. Holmes, $23,184.00

T42: Sung Kang, $23,184.00

T42: Denny McCarthy, $23,184.00

T42: Maverick McNealy, $23,184.00

T42: Andrew Putnam, $23,184.00

T42: Sam Ryder, $23,184.00

T42: Brian Stuard, $23,184.00





































T53: Ben Crane, $17,658.67

T53: Troy Merritt, $17,658.67

T53: Patrick Rodgers, $17,658.67

T53: Steve Wheatcroft, $17,658.67

T53: Corey Conners, $17,658.66

T53: Robert Streb, $17,658.66

T59: Ryan Armour, $16,632.00

T59: Dominic Bozzelli, $16,632.00

T59: Peter Malnati, $16,632.00

T59: Adam Schenk, $16,632.00

T59: Hudson Swafford, $16,632.00

T59: Vaughn Taylor, $16,632.00

T59: Michael Thompson, $16,632.00

T66: Matt Atkins, $15,862.00

T66: Roberto Díaz, $15,862.00

T66: T.J. Vogel, $15,862.00































69: Sangmoon Bae, $15,554.00

T70: Tom Lovelady, $15,246.00

T70: Rod Pampling, $15,246.00

T70: Cameron Percy, $15,246.00

73: Brian Davis, $14,938.00

74: Mark Wilson, $14,784.00

75: Robert Allenby, $14,630.00













