How much money did Tommy Fury make from KSI fight?

(Will Markland / PA)

This past weekend saw the highly anticipated fight between Tommy Fury and KSI take place in Manchester.

Following a competitive six-round fight, Fury defeated YouTuber and crossover fighter KSI through majority decision.

After a surprisingly close battle, one referee declared a draw, while the other two scored it 57-56 in Fury's favour. KSI, who was clearly upset by the decision, labelled it a “robbery” after the fight.

The influencer believed he had won the first three rounds with his straightforward strategy of landing low blows before pinning his opponent to the canvas. Fury was ALSO docked a point in round two for repeated hitting to the back of the head,

Fury is the brother of Tyson Fury, the current WBC heavyweight champion, who will take on Francis Nganno, a former heavyweight champion of the UFC, on October 28, on TNT Sports Box Office.

But how much did Fury make and what is their net worth? Here’s what you need to know.

How much money did Tommy Fury make?

The exact figure is not known but, according to the Sun, it is estimated to be a little under half of the £10 million KSI was expected to have made.

In the same article, KSI confesses to not knowing how much he made, saying: “When it comes to numbers, I’m pretty clueless most of the time. For this fight, I don’t even know how much I’m getting paid. I don’t know. I know how much Tommy’s being paid and that’s about it.

“I’m not really fussed, the money isn’t the reason I do this, I like creating big moments, I like looking back at my legacy and going, ’Yeah, this was sick’.”

What is Tommy Fury and KSI’s net worth?

According to celebritynetworth.com, KSI has a networth of $35 million (£28 million). He amassed the considerable sum through his forays into boxing, music, TV, and YouTube.

Fury’s net worth is a lot less at $4 million (£3.2 million). The 24-year-old gained stardom on Love Island.