This Is How Much Millennials Have Spent On Their Outdoor Space During Lockdown

If you’re lucky enough to have a balcony, garden or outdoor space, you’re probably spending more time there than ever before.

And if your outdoor space – whatever it may be – has become your unexpected lockdown sanctuary, it makes sense that you might want to spend more money on it than in the past.

After all, the cost of new plants, garden furniture and outdoor lighting can quickly add up even if you’re being careful to stick to a plant budget.

According to a new survey by LV = General Insurance, millennials have spent an average of £213 per person on their outdoor space during lockdown, which is more than any other age group.

A fifth of millennials who responded to the survey said they have either bought or are intending to buy a barbecue.

Millennials – people aged between 25 and 39 for the purposes of this survey – are also more likely than other age groups to say that spending money on their outdoor space has improved their mental wellbeing.

Whereas 39% of people across all age groups said that adding to their outdoor space has boosted their mental wellbeing during the coronavirus pandemic, this figure rises to 45% among millennials.

Across all age groups, 32% of people said they’ve been using their garden, balcony or outdoor space to relax in – whereas 30% said they’ve made their outdoor space a temporary alfresco office to work from home in.

Heather Smith of LV = General Insurance said in response to the survey: “Despite the difficult period we’ve all been through, it’s great to see the UK finding joy in their gardens.

“However, it’s important to be conscious of the value you’re adding to your garden, as the contents are more exposed than those inside your home.”













