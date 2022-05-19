How Much Is Mark Zuckerberg Worth?

Michelle Smith
·5 min read
Facebook
Facebook

Nearly 20 years have passed since Mark Zuckerberg co-founded Facebook with friends at Harvard. Building on an idea that Zuckerberg, the primary developer, had in 2003, he registered the URL thefacebook.com in January 2004. And it took off.

What started off as a campus site, Facebook had 2.94 billion monthly active users as of March 31, 2022, according to the quarterly report issued in April by parent company Meta Platforms. And it's still growing, even if revenues haven't. That figure represented a year-over-year increase of 3%.

See: 10 Walmart Brands With the Best Bargains in May
Check Out: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

The success of Facebook has landed Zuckerberg in a stratosphere he probably never envisioned reaching when he was a student at Harvard. At 38 years old, he is among the 20 richest people in the world, with a net worth of $68.6 billion, according to Forbes as of May 19. He remains the youngest person in the top 20 and the only one under 40.

Despite the huge number, it's a big drop from where Zuckerberg's net worth stood just a few months ago. When Meta Platforms issued its gloomy 2021 annual report in early February, stock prices fell 25%. That wiped out $28.6 billion of Zuckerberg's net worth, Forbes said.

Read on to see how he became one of the world's richest billionaires.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images
Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook Through the Years

Forbes named Mark Zuckerberg the richest U.S. entrepreneur under age 40 in 2017. At that time, Zuckerberg's net worth was $71 billion -- $57.4 billion more than the runner-up, Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz.

Zuckerberg holds the titles of founder, chairman and CEO of Meta. Facebook boasts one of the largest initial public offerings in U.S. history. At the time of the 2012 IPO, the company's shares were priced at $38 each, valuing Facebook at $104 billion. Zuckerberg owned more than 503 million shares and options when the company went public, which boosted his share of the company to $16.9 billion, Forbes reported.

In 2016, Zuckerberg began to sell some of his Facebook stock.

The company has seen its stock drop, and rebound, a few times. In March 2018, the stock fell by almost 20% over how it handled the private data of users but recovered within two months after Zuckerberg testified before Congress and the company posted a good quarterly earnings report, according to Forbes. It fell again on disappointing earnings the following July and rebounded again in the next year. Under its umbrella, Meta Platforms includes Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Forbes reported the tech giant has 71,970 employees. The company's headquarters are in Menlo Park, California, about 30 miles south of San Francisco, and at the edge of Silicon Valley.

missphotoss / Getty Images/iStockphoto
missphotoss / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook Salary: $1

In 2012, Mark Zuckerberg reportedly earned about $770,000 from his Facebook salary and bonuses, according to Forbes. The following year, he slashed his annual salary to $1.

Although the billionaire entrepreneur isn't earning a salary for his day job, the company pays for some significant expenses. In 2020, Zuckerberg's personal security costs and travel costs were about $23 million and his private aircraft costs were $1.85 million, MarketWatch reported.

Peter Barreras/Invision/AP
Peter Barreras/Invision/AP

Mark Zuckerberg's Philanthropy and Personal Life

Mark Zuckerberg possesses more wealth than most people will ever see. Rather than keep his money to himself, however, he plans to give much of it away.

In 2010, Zuckerberg signed the Giving Pledge. The brainchild of Bill Gates and Warren Buffett, the Giving Pledge calls for wealthy people to give most of their money to charitable causes.

In November 2015, Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan -- they're celebrating their 10th anniversary this year -- had their first child, daughter Maxima. Zuckerberg reiterated his philanthropic intentions in a letter to his daughter that outlined her parents' hopes for her future and that of her generation. In the letter, the couple introduced the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, which focuses on the causes of personalized learning, curing disease and connecting people.

In the letter, which was shared on Facebook, Chan and Zuckerberg vowed to give 99% of their Facebook shares, then valued at about $45 billion, to the mission.

In August 2017, the couple announced that they had welcomed their second daughter, August.

They apparently inherited their dad's early interest in computers. Last summer, he shared a photo on Facebook of one of his daughters learning to code.

AP/REX
AP/REX

Mark Zuckerberg's Real Estate

In a February 2022 article, Architectural Digest detailed the vast real estate holdings of Zuckerberg and Chan. They can choose to sleep in one of 10 homes they own in California, including in San Francisco and Lake Tahoe, or from properties on the Hawaiian island of Kauai. Zuckerberg has been known to buy a primary home and then snap up neighboring properties to guarantee his family's privacy.

In 2011, Zuckerberg bought a 5,617-square-foot home near the Facebook offices for a reported $7 million, Architectural Digest reported. CNBC said he retrofitted it with Jarvis, a "custom-made artificially intelligent assistant" that started teaching Mandarin to the Zuckerbergs' oldest daughter when she was a baby.

Three years later, he bought 707 acres on Kauai for about $116 million then in 2021 spent $53 million for an additional 600 acres. Zuckerberg wants to "promote conservation, produce sustainable agriculture, and protect native wildlife at our ranch and in the surrounding areas," he said of the Hawaii holdings, per Architectural Digest.

More From GOBankingRates

Gabrielle Olya, Michelle Smith and Sean Dennison contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much Is Mark Zuckerberg Worth?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Who is under more pressure to win the Battle of Alberta?

    It's been 31 years since Edmonton and Calgary squared off on postseason ice and both teams find themselves under enormous pressure. The Flames could be on their last run with Johnny Gaudreau while the Oilers cannot afford to keep failing in the pursuit of a Stanley Cup with Connor McDavid at the helm.

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.

  • Don Cherry on relationship with Ron MacLean: 'I don't think we'll ever be friends again'

    Don't expect Don Cherry and Ron MacLean to repair their relationship anytime soon.

  • Which Maple Leafs should be part of next season's playoff tilt?

    Following another first-round playoff exit, the Toronto Maple Leafs have some tough decisions to make but there should be no hesitancy in giving the team's core stars another shot next season.

  • Why the Battle of Alberta could stay a circus

    There won't be 15 goals every night, but the situation sets up for high-scoring, volatile games between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

  • Swelling around Kuemper's eye subsides, prepares for Blues

    DENVER (AP) — The swelling around Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper's right eye has subsided a week after catching a stick blade through his mask. ' “I can see now,” he said with a laugh Sunday after practice. This remains clear to him, too: The incident could’ve been far more serious. “I got pretty lucky," Kuemper said, “that it wasn’t worse.” The stick of Nashville center Ryan Johansen slipped through the protective bars on Kuemper's mask and caught him around the eyelid during Game 3 on

  • Rangers, Flames win Game 7s in OT, advance to 2nd round

    NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. The Rangers are the first team in NHL playoff

  • Should the Leafs replace Sheldon Keefe with Barry Trotz?

    Arguably the best coach in the NHL is a free agent. Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss if Barry Trotz could help the Maple Leafs get over the hump.

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • Johnny Gaudreau tees up 'Battle Of Alberta' with dramatic Game 7 OT winner

    It took everything they had, but the Flames eventually found a way to squeak by the pesky Stars and their breakout netminder in Game 7.

  • Support cast guides Avs in Game 1 win, stars spark Lightning

    Sometimes, your top players aren’t at their peak and you still win. Exhibit A: Colorado defenseman and Norris Trophy finalist Cale Makar. Sometimes, your top players are your top players and you win handily. Exhibits B and C: Tampa Bay forward Nikita Kucherov along with goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. With a little help from his friends, Makar and the Avalanche lead St. Louis 1-0 in their second-round series. With a combined effort, the the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning took a

  • 'Part of a great family': program teaches Muslim kids how to play hockey

    Two months ago, most of the kids in the "Try Hockey" program had never even tried on a pair of skates. Now, they're hockey players. Twenty boys and girls from ages seven to 10 spent the 10-week program learning everything from holding a stick to skating drills. Many of them loved it so much they say they'll sign up for minor hockey programs in the fall. Some of the kids are newcomers and others grew up in the community. Dana Eldlk is one of the players. Before she laced up her skates for the fir

  • So what do the Maple Leafs do now?

    After their crushing first-round exit, and their fifth in as many seasons, Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie try to make sense of the Maple Leafs' future.

  • Over first quarter of season, Jays' strong pitching has made up for middling offence

    TORONTO — Several one-run victories by the Toronto Blue Jays in April have helped offset a May slide that has left the team hovering near the .500 mark as the 40-game post arrives this weekend. Strong pitching helped Canada's lone big-league team to a 15-8 start, but a middling offence has seen the club sputter during a current 5-10 stretch. A weekend visit by the last-place Cincinnati Reds could be just what the 20-18 Blue Jays need to get back into contender form. Here are five things of note

  • CFL, CFLPA talks on new agreement break off

    TORONTO — The CFL and CFL Players' Association broke off negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement Saturday. The move comes after the two sides met for roughly 16 hours into the night Friday, then returned to the bargaining table Saturday morning. The current agreement, reached in 2019 and amended last year to allow the league to stage a 14-game campaign, is slated to expire at 12 a.m. ET on Sunday. It’s unclear when the two sides will meet again. Training camps are scheduled to open

  • Golden Knights fire Pete DeBoer after parts of three seasons

    After a disappointing season and driving a wedge with another netminder, Pete DeBoer is out as Vegas's head coach.

  • Former CFL star Tony Gabriel knows what striking CFL players are going through

    Tony Gabriel can sympathize with striking CFL players. The Hall of Fame tight end was involved in the league's first strike in 1974, which was staged during training camp but settled before the season began. Players with seven of the CFL's nine teams didn't report for the start of training camp Sunday after contract talks between the CFL and CFL Players' Association broke down Saturday. Edmonton Elks and Calgary Stampeders players reported to training camp because they're currently not in a lega

  • Lightning strike first against Panthers, win 4-1 in Game 1

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, Andrei Vasilevskiy remained red-hot with 34 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning topped the Florida Panthers 4-1 in Game 1 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series Tuesday night. Nikita Kucherov and Corey Perry each had a goal and an assist, and Ross Colton also scored for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, who went ahead 1-0 against their in-state rivals for the second consecutive season.

  • Lightning down Leafs in Game 7 as Toronto endures more playoff heartbreak

    TORONTO — This playoff heartbreak felt different for the Maple Leafs. A team that had so often stumbled in big moments went toe-to-toe with the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. In the end, however, the result was the same — and perhaps even more crushing because of what might have been. Nick Paul scored twice, including an incredible individual effort on the winner late in the second period, as the Tampa Bay Lightning topped Toronto 2-1 in Game 7 on Saturday to win the team's first-roun

  • Hurricanes social team trolls Bruins fans into oblivion after Game 7 win

    The ruthless Hurricanes social media team got right to work following Carolina's series-closing win over the Bruins on Saturday.