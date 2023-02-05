So Much of What We Know About the Plague Might Be Wrong

Candida Moss
·11 min read
Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/Wellcome Images/Wikimedia Commons
Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/Wellcome Images/Wikimedia Commons

There is a legend that you may have heard about the arrival of the Black Death to Europe. According to a story told by Italian notary Gabriele De’ Mussi, plague arrived in 1346, when ‘Tartars’ attacking the city of Caffa in the Crimea came down with a mysterious illness. The dying Mongols decide to catapult the bodies of their dead over the walls of the city to infect the inhabitants within. That illness was bubonic plague. From there, the story goes, the plague spread throughout Europe, killing somewhere between 30-50 percent of the population.

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>Bubonic plague victims in a mass grave in Martigues, France.</p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">S. Tzortzis/CDC/Wikimedia Commons</div>

Bubonic plague victims in a mass grave in Martigues, France.

S. Tzortzis/CDC/Wikimedia Commons

While the impact of the Black Death in the fourteenth century is undeniable, this does not mean that the narrative about how or when it began is accurate. New research that fuses paleogenetics, historical detective work, ecological studies, and biology is challenging what scientists and historians thought they knew about the plague with some important consequences. As it turns out, the plague that ravaged Europe in the 14th century began much earlier than thought. The culprit wasn’t Mongols’ biological weapons (there’s no other evidence that they weaponized corpses), it was something much smaller…and cuter.

While scholars have been interested in plagues for a while and interest in historical pandemics heated up as we encountered coronavirus, there are only a few people who can deftly navigate both the historical and scientific material. At the forefront of this interdisciplinary effort is Dr. Monica Green, an award-winning medieval historian whose work interrogates narratives about plague. She gathers up all the available forms of evidence and insists that whatever narratives we tell have to be anthropologically, biologically, and historically plausible.

One problem with writing histories of pandemics is the nature of the available evidence. Eyewitness accounts provide vivid details about symptoms and the local impact of a contagious disease, but they can only give us the roughest sense of how it spread. Then there are human remains, which are tricky. If someone died violently two thousand years ago archeologists can tell that from visually examining their remains. Infectious diseases, on the other hand, rarely leave evidence in our bones so it’s difficult to determine cause of death from looking at a skeleton (the exceptions to this rule include tuberculosis and leprosy). Plague kills someone in two to ten days, it doesn’t leave a mark. To add to our problems most victims of contagious diseases were buried in mass graves, many of which have not been identified. With the exception of a headstone from Kara-Djigach in Kyrgyzstan we don’t have graves that can help us identify the deceased.

What we do have, thanks to paleogenetics, is molecular evidence of Y. pestis, the pathogen that causes plague, from the remains of individual human victims. The plague of Justinian, the Black Death, and the five hundred years of plague outbreaks that followed the Black Death, were all caused by variants of the same bacterium. New developments in molecular biology allow scientists to gather up fragments of microbial forms and reassemble them, even from those who died hundreds of years ago. Green told me, “By retrieving whole genomes of the pathogen, paleogenetics can make possible comparisons between the strains involved in historical outbreaks and samples of the bacterium found anywhere in the world.” Comparisons of these genomes can be used “to construct phylogenetic trees (family trees) that then ‘plot’ the organism's evolutionary development across space and time.” As it turns out, there are several branches of the bacterium Y. pestis (four primary variants, the original strain 0, and a variant from the Neolithic period). Because every genetic sample has a known provenance the geographical information is usually solid even if its dating is not. “This,” said Green, “is what allows epidemiological inferences about the direction of spread.” In other words, it allows us to track the disease.

The primary reason that we date the Black Death to the fourteenth century is because our historical sources told us to. When Green came to work on this subject, she wondered how science might change the picture. She took genetic estimates and realized that the data points us to a century earlier. Moreover, they were leading her east. As she followed the genetic trail, she discovered that all four of the new Y. pestis strains that came out of a “Big Bang” centered on the Tian Shan mountains in Central Asia. At that point, she told me, she asked herself “Is there something we have been missing?” In answering the question, she struck upon a furry culprit: the marmot.

As we all remember learning in school, the Black Death was “caused” by rats. In truth it wasn’t the rats but the fleas they carried that spread the disease. Nevertheless, rats, the villain of our modern histories, may have taken the fall for another rodent. Green knew that marmots were hosts to plague because field ecologists had collected evidence for strains of Y. pestis in marmots of the Tian Shan mountains. But the details of the plague’s spread were still unclear to her. At the time Green had been in dialogue with her colleague, Nahyan Fancy, a historian of medieval Islamic medicine. Fancy had been reading discussions of plague symptomatology in medical texts that pre-dated the Black Death. Green had noticed references to plague in 1257 along the path the Mongol leader Hulagu Khan took into Iraq/Iran. These examples were almost a century older than the siege of Caffa. Clearly plague was circulating earlier than others had realized. (Green and Fancy co-published an open access piece on this)

What neither of them could explain, however, was the transmission of the disease. How did Y. pestis spread from marmots in the mountains of Central Asia to the military warpath hundreds of miles away without anyone noticing it? Plague isn’t a forgotten notebook in a backpack, it needs mammals to spread. So, surely, if plague was spreading people should have been dying in its wake?

As she read widely in Mongol literature for her research, the answer fell into Green’s lap. She discovered a text by a Persian physician al-Shirazi that included the seemingly trivial detail that Hulagu was importing millet grown in the foothills of the Tian Shan mountains. At that moment, Green told me, “The skies parted and everything was clear. Some spillover event(s) had knocked plague out of its long-term hosts in marmots in the mountains of the Tian Shan. The disease moved through rodent populations at lower elevations and started spreading into commensal rodents that hung around the agricultural fields from which the Mongols obtained their grain.”

The grain fields were where contact was established with human technologies. “All you would need,” Green explained, “is a couple of mice/voles/whatever to crawl into one of those sacks of grain, bringing their bacteria-filled-fleas with them, to make a ‘plague bomb’ that could then be transported 100s of miles in the Mongols’ supply trains.” What this means, as Green shows in an important article published in American Historical Review, is that the Black Death ‘started’ a hundred years earlier than we knew. The idea that plague suddenly happens in a devastating human outbreak and subsequently evaporates into thin air is a myth. In this case it was seeded by military campaigns that took place nearly a century earlier. In fact, Green and Fancy’s findings echoed associations that Robert Hymes had already noted in 2014 between what seemed to be plague outbreaks and Mongol sieges in China.

In describing the significance of this kind of this research Professor Peter Sarris, a historian at the University of Cambridge and author of the forthcoming book Justinian—Emperor, Soldier, Saint, told me that paleogenetics “has put to rest a long-drawn out debate over the nature of the [Black Death] and whether it was bubonic plague.”

It is equally important for the identification and history of plague in different periods. Up until the historian Michael McCormick began to collaborate with genetic scientists in the early 2000s, historians couldn’t be sure what this sixth century plague was. Once again, we relied upon our interpretation of historical sources.

Sometimes, the pathogen is found by chance. In 2019 a splashy set of articles by Lee Mordechai and Merle Eisenberg, impressed the media and academic community with the claim that the plague of Justinian had been wildly overblown. You may have read about it. According to Mordechai and Eisenberg, it the Justinian Plague was not that significant. A less well publicized accidental discovery would prove to be a sticking point. A 2018 study of the sixth century remains of a pregnant woman from Edix Hill, a picturesque village in Cambridgeshire, England, revealed that she had died carrying bubonic plague.

Why does this matter? Well, according to the narrative supplied by Byzantine court historian Procopius, and that forms the basis for many modern histories, the plague of Justinian emerged in the middle of the sixth century and spread from Egypt up through the Mediterranean to the capital of the Empire—Constantinople. From there, historians thought, it moved across the continent to France, England, and Ireland. The Edix Hill discovery complicates this narrative.

As a brilliant piece by Sarris in Past & Present that builds on the work of others like Green and Lester Little explains, the Edix Hill strain of Y. pestis is the earliest strain of the bacterium identified in the Justinian outbreak (so far). “The probable dating of the Edix Hill burial site,” writes Sarris “suggested that the plague may have arrived in England a good century before it was attested in any written source for Britain. That the plague reached rural Cambridgeshire at the same time as it arrived in Constantinople is remarkable.” If the plague was just a blip would it have had an impression on small villages? “In other words, it appeared to be a phenomenon of potentially greater significance than even the literary sources suggested.” All major historical writers of the period mention it. It is, Sarris writes, very far from the “inconsequential pandemic” Mordechai and Eisenberg were claiming it to be.

One of the crucial takeaways from Green’s work is that “Plague is Not a Human Disease.” It may seem cruel, Green told me, to say that about a disease that killed millions of people, “but the fact remains that everything we know about plague from modern science is that it is a rodent disease, and it must persist through rodent populations if it is to survive. So maybe we were looking for the wrong thing: people were assuming plague wasn’t present if humans weren't reporting it. But what if it was moving underfoot, in a way that no humans (or very few humans) were noticing?”

Green’s work, like all studies of pandemics, has some real practical relevance for our current mid-to-post-pandemic situation. When I asked Green what she thought we should learn from her work she told me that it’s clear “that most pandemics have a zoonotic element. I can't tell you how many shivers went down my spine when I first heard that mink, and then North American deer were being infected with SARS-CoV-2.” Animals are an important vector in the spread of disease. “The plague pandemics persisted for 100s of years in western Eurasia because they were able to create new local reservoirs. Most pandemics also have some major element of human behavior that's allowing a small outbreak to spread through major systems of human connectivity.” It’s hard to fault her logic: in 2020 a teenage boy in western Mongolia died of bubonic plague after eating an infected marmot. Plague infections continue to crop up in the western United States because of contact with local animal populations. Green herself has researched the continuing outbreaks in East Africa, where 95% of modern plague cases are located.

To learn from these experiences, Green said, we need to think more about “the ways human-animal-environment relations work, and how we might [ignore] the ways our disruptions of those relations can produce serious consequences.” In the case of the plague of Justinian, it seems to have been helped by environmental factors. If climate change, volcanic eruptions, and dust veils can hasten the spread of disease, we probably have to pay attention to how we treat our planet or at least the rodents scurrying underneath our feet.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Latest Stories

  • Atlantic wins NHL all-star showcase; Horvat, Pettersson skate together one last time

    SUNRISE, Fla. — Bo Horvat and Elias Pettersson did indeed get a final ride together. They were hoping for one more. Traded to the New York Islanders in a blockbuster deal at the start of the week, Horvat finished a hectic seven-day stretch alongside his former Vancouver Canucks teammate at the NHL's 3-on-3 all-star tournament Saturday. But the Pacific Division's elimination in the semifinals by their counterparts from the Central meant they didn't get a second opportunity. "A little sad to know

  • At Least 13 Killed as Wildfires Rage in Chile

    Chile’s government declared a widened state of emergency amid wildfires that have killed at least 13 people on Friday, February 3, the country’s National Disaster Prevention and Response Service (SENAPRED) said.11 of the 13 killed are from the municipality of Santa Juana, where about 13,000 inhabitants live, in the province of Concepcion, news outlets reported. A female volunteer firefighter was among those killed in Santa Juana.Footage released by the National Police of the Araucania Region showed vegetation burning near roadways that police said was filmed in Chile’s Araucania region. Police vehicles with water cannons are also seen aiding firefighting efforts.SENAPRED issued a Red Alert for the Araucania on Friday. At least three people have died and six people have been injured in the region.The fires have devastated more than 47,000 hectares across the regions of Nuble, Biobío, Maule and La Araucania, leaving 97 houses completely destroyed and 22 people injured, eight of them seriously, according to SENAPRED. Credit: National Police of the Araucania Region via Storyful

  • Revisiting ‘Barb Wire,’ the Movie That Should’ve Made Pamela Anderson a Superstar Actress

    Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Gramercy PicturesThere is one unusual, particularly vivid image from my childhood that stands out to this day. It’s neither good nor bad, just there, always present by my side. It’s the sight of Pamela Anderson, emblazoned on a promotional coffee mug for her 1996 film Barb Wire, sitting atop the checkout counter at a local video rental store. The sight is burned into my brain as plainly as the ink from the pens that the mug housed, which stained

  • Priscilla Presley has strong case in dispute over control of daughter's estate

    Priscilla Presley's legal fight over who has control of late daughter Lisa Marie's trust opens up a possible family dispute.

  • The green comet and Mars will appear side-by-side next weekend. Spot them together in the sky.

    A green comet and the red planet will debut in a colorful showdown next weekend. You can easily find them in the sky, or watch online.

  • How the Full Snow Moon on February 5 Will Impact You Astrologically

    The weather outside is frightful, though the full moon in Leo will be anything but.

  • Scientists Finally Solved the Mystery of Roman Concrete’s Self-Healing Strength

    Calcium is a binding agent in Roman concrete, which makes it remarkably strong. Figuring out where it came from was the key to solving this architectural mystery.

  • Horizon, Vitalité drop routine COVID-19 testing of most hospital patients

    New Brunswick's two regional health authorities have stopped routinely testing all patients for COVID-19 before hospital admission, before surgery, and before transfer between facilities. Only patients with symptoms of the virus are being tested, with some exceptions. In an internal document obtained by CBC, Horizon Health Network cites being in a "transitional phase" of the pandemic and the need to provide a "more sustainable and stable approach" to managing suspected and confirmed COVID cases.

  • Elon Musk Should Not Be In Charge of the Night Sky

    One of Elon Musk's companies, Starlink, is putting thousands of satellites in space and changing our relationship to the sky

  • Avian flu spread among other animals raises alarm

    There are new concerns over the worldwide spread of another virus: avian flu. For more than a year, there's been a significant uptick in cases among wild birds and farmed poultry. Now, there's new evidence the illness is spreading among other mammals. Heather Yourex-West reports.

  • California's COVID-19 student vaccine mandate, on hold since April, is dropped

    California's student COVID-19 vaccine mandate — on hold since last April — has been quietly dropped as the state prepares to end emergency pandemic restrictions.

  • Medicago ending its COVID-19 vaccine production in Quebec

    Medicago announced on Thursday that it will be shutting down its COVID-19 vaccine project in Quebec. As a result, 586 jobs in the province will be affected. The closure comes as Medicago’s sole shareholder, the Japan-based Mitsubishi Chemical Group, decided to stop marketing the Covifenz vaccine.

  • Startups capture CO2 and store it in concrete

    STORY: A California startup that uses rocks to soak up carbon dioxide from the air has teamed up with a Canadian company to mineralize the greenhouse gas in concrete. "Concrete is an amazing way to store CO2 because it mineralizes the CO2, it turns CO2 into a carbonate, into a rock."The technological tie-up is a first of its kindand companies say it could provide a model for fighting climate change.U.N. scientists say that removing billions of tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere will be necessary to limit climate change. To do that, two things are needed. First, capturing CO2 with nature or technology, and second, locking it up for centuries.California-based Heirloom Carbon Technologies and Canada's CarbonCure are doing just that. Heirloom CEO Shashank Samala explains:“Heirloom uses something called limestone to pull carbon out of the atmosphere. // And limestone has this natural ability to pull carbon out of the atmosphere. The problem is it's just slow. So what we do here is just give it more superpowers to make it pull carbon much, much, much faster than it otherwise would. So what you're looking at here is we are taking limestone and spreading them out on trays and vertically stacking those trays and exposing it to the air. As the CO2 is brought in by the air, this limestone pulls up that carbon and sequesters it in the mineral.”Technology company CarbonCure then mixes the captured CO2 with concrete ingredients, turning it into a mineral that strengthens the building material.The process cuts the need for cement — the part of concrete with the biggest carbon footprint.Here's CarbonCure CEO Rob Niven.“So CO2 is actually a very powerful chemical when working with concrete. What you can do is you can actually react it with concrete to create a calcium carbonate nanomaterial. So we're turning CO2, this greenhouse gas, into a solid, a mineral format that can never be released again for thousands and thousands of years. But what's really key here is it also provides a performance benefit for that concrete. It gives it higher strength, which allows concrete producers to be able to optimize their production so they may require less cement. So they're able to gain these cost efficiencies by using CO2 in the right way, that allows them to eliminate that green premium.”But capturing and locking down carbon on a global scale will not be easy.Companies will have to build expensive, massive plants capable of capturing millions or billions of tons a year.The price of carbon also needs to fall. The U.S. government and industry broadly see $100-a-ton carbon dioxide as a reasonable price.Heirloom charges around $1,000 at present.Samala expects to be at $100 by the time his projects are soaking up millions of tons a year.Concrete itself is also controversial.The building material accounts for about 8% of global emissions of CO2. But for now, concrete's ubiquity is attractive, because there are currently few places to securely store carbon dioxide.“Carbon stays in the air for over a thousand years. So we need to find ways to permanently sequester it for thousands of years. There's not that many ways to do it. One is underground storage that we can safely and permanently store CO2 underground. The other is building materials like concrete."“Like many other folks, I want to wake up in the morning and know that we have an exciting future to look forward to, that my kids and grandkids and the future of humanity can look forward to. And, you know, some years ago, I realized that climate change is the biggest existential threat to humanity. And we need to find every which way to play our part in reducing emissions."

  • Mpox 'quiet' in Alberta but heightened awareness key as cases rise elsewhere, doctors warn

    Doctors and health advocates are calling on at-risk Albertans to get their mpox vaccine — in particular their second doses — and stay vigilant as cases tick up in Ontario. Public health officials in Toronto warned this week that four new cases of the disease, previously known as monkeypox, had been found within 24 hours. According to Alberta Health, while 43 cases have been confirmed in Alberta so far, no new cases have been identified since mid-November. No one has been hospitalized. "Mpox has

  • Green comet 2023 – live: How to see E3 in sky tonight before it disappears forever

    C/2022 E3 (ZTF) comet is visible with the naked eye from certain locations

  • Canada under pressure to ban deep-sea mining as global ocean summit starts in Vancouver

    Canada is under increasing pressure to declare a moratorium on seabed mining just as federal leaders are set to host an international marine conservation summit. More than 700 international scientists and a multitude of environmental organizations are calling on Canada to ban the search for deep-sea minerals in its own waters and show global leadership by joining a chorus of countries, such as France, Germany, Chile and Pacific Island nations, in calling for a mining ban in shared international

  • UPDATE 2-U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infections, blindness and one death

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned against using an eye drop made in India that has been linked to the outbreak of a drug-resistant bacteria leading to adverse events in at least 55 patients in the United States including infections, blindness and one death. The agency said on Thursday that Artificial Tears eye drop manufactured by India's Global Pharma Healthcare Pvt Ltd has a potential bacterial contamination and the company has violated current good manufacturing practices.

  • Bill Gates would rather pay for vaccines than travel to Mars

    The Microsoft co-founder also believes artificial intelligence will "dramatically" transform humanity.

  • U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infections, blindness and one death

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned against using an eye drop made in India that has been linked to the outbreak of a drug-resistant bacteria leading to adverse events in at least 55 patients in the United States including infections, blindness and one death. The agency said on Thursday that Artificial Tears eye drop manufactured by India's Global Pharma Healthcare Pvt Ltd has a potential bacterial contamination and the company has violated current good manufacturing practices.

  • Fossils in a northern Alberta riverbed may reveal new facts about dinosaur evolution

    This article was originally published on The Conversation, an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts. Disclosure information is available on the original site. ___ Author: Corwin Sullivan, Associate professor, Vertebrate Palaeontology, University of Alberta Alberta has been ground zero for dinosaur discoveries in Canada since the 1880s, when several Geological Survey of Canada expeditions collected dinosaur bones from the southern part of the prov