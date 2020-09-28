From Cosmopolitan

What with Kylie Jenner being named the youngest self-made billionaire in the world (but, er, then having it revoked) and Kanye West making huge claims about his personal wealth, it's safe to say they Keeping Up With The Kardashians clan are going alright for themselves.

But how much is Kim Kardashian actually worth? The short answer is a lot. And the long answer? It involves a lot of zeros.

In June 2020, Forbes estimated Kim to be worth $900 million, after Coty acquired a 20% stake in KKW Beauty for $200 million (£160m). While Kanye West took to Twitter at the time to congratulate Kim on becoming a "billionaire", Forbes insisted she was just short - although it's certainly not to be sniffed at.



Announcing the deal on Instagram, Coty wrote:

"We are thrilled to welcome one of the most influential beauty icons to the Coty family: @kimkardashian West! 😍 With Kim’s influence and our deep expertise in prestige beauty we will build a beauty powerhouse and enter new beauty categories together. #Coty #CotyInc #Beauty."

Kim added of the business deal, "This relationship will allow me to focus on the creative elements that I’m so passionate about while benefiting from the incredible resources of Coty, and launching my products around the world."

Beyond her beauty range, a 2019 lawsuit claimed Kim commonly receives $300,000 to $500,000 (£232k - £387k) for "just a single Instagram post endorsing another company's product that I like." Quick maths reveals four sponsored pics a month could add a cool £1million to her bank account. So, not bad then.



Next up, let's chat Skims. Kim set up her own shapewear line in September 2019, with TMZ reporting at the time that the company made $2 million in the first few minutes of the site going live. To put Skims sales in perspective, Spanx made $4 million during their entire first year of business.



And as for Keeping Up With The Kardashians? It reportedly makes the famous family $10million (£7.7million) per season. Out of that, each the regular cast members receive a nice little $500,000 (£387,000) to split between them. And yet, despite the £££, the KUWTK crew have decided to end the show forever. Imagine not needing £387k.

Then there’s Kim’s app, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, which was launched in 2014. The following year the game generated a whopping $71.8million (£56.8million), and she takes home 40% of that.

Basically, it's a lot of money - and that's before you consider the personal appearances, her Kimoijs, her PERFUME range and even her coffee table book, Selfish. Le sigh.

Like this article? Sign up to our newsletter to get more articles like this delivered straight to your inbox.

SIGN UP

You Might Also Like