Here’s How Much Key Workers Risking Their Lives For Us Are Really Getting Paid

If we’ve learned anything during coronavirus, it’s never to take key workers like doctors, shop workers and delivery drivers for granted ever again. They’re quite literally risking their lives right now – especially if they don’t have access to adequate PPE – to make ours feel as near to normal as possible.

Because of this, it’s disappointing to read new research which suggests that more than half of key workers are earning less than the national average wage of £30,420 per annum or £585 per week.

These underpaid but vital jobs include store manager, nurse, delivery driver, bus driver and postman.

Care assistants, many of whom are especially vulnerable to COVID-19 because they work in care homes with a large elderly population, earn just £16,000 per annum on average. The Welsh government has just announced that all care workers in Wales are to receive a £500 bonus to show their efforts have been “appreciated and recognised” during the coronavirus pandemic.

The research by recruitment specialists Glassdoor also suggests that many key workers receive only a negligible pay bump if they live in London, where rents are notoriously expensive and the cost of living is also higher.

Check out how much key workers earn on average below.

Train Driver

Average base pay: £54,959 in London / £54,974 outside London



Doctor

Average base pay: £51,769 in London / £43,867 outside London

Paramedic

Average base pay: £35,253 in London / £31,550 outside London



Social Worker

Average base pay: £35,085 in London / £32,701 outside London



Firefighter

Average base pay: £34,261 in London / £31,353 outside London



Journalist

Average base pay: £34,060 in London/ £32,890 outside London



Teacher

Average base pay: £31,868 in London / £30,913 outside London



Prison Guard

Average base pay: £30,000 in London / £29,207 outside London



Store Manager

Average base pay: £29,557 in London / £28,103 outside London



Nurse

Average base pay: £29,115 in London / £27,654 outside London



Bus Driver

Average base pay: £29,040 in London / £24,459 outside London



Police Community Support Officer

Average base pay: £26,956 in London / £25,882 outside London



Postman

Average base pay: £23,863 in London / £22,416 outside London



Care assistant

Average base pay: £8 per hour in London / £16,000 outside London



John Lamphiere of Glassdoor said in response to the findings: “Key workers are rightly being praised as heroes for their dedication and work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, with many on the front line helping to support patients with the virus.

“As such, more scrutiny is being placed on what they earn versus what they are worth to the nation. You’d be forgiven for wondering why many key workers earn below the national average, whereas many jobs that are not critical right now pay much, much more.”





