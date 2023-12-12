How much would Kevin’s ‘Home Alone’ grocery list cost at a Boise grocery store today?

Ever watch a movie or TV show from decades ago? There are usually many glaring differences to the modern day, from outfits and hairstyles to social norms.

One of the most obvious differences comes when characters are given a price for something. Whether it’s clothes, food, drinks or something else, current-day watchers often have to stop and reflect on the price change.

Like when characters in a ‘90s sitcom orders a coffee for a dollar or gets four pizzas delivered for $20. Today, those prices sound extremely low, completely with actual costs. But just a few decades ago, the cost of almost everything was dramatically lower.

Viral TikToks of price comparisons

One example is in “Home Alone,” when the left-behind Kevin McCallister heads to the grocery store and buys a full cart for $20. A TikToker has gone viral recently for breaking down the price difference between Kevin’s total and the same items when purchased today.

The user, @sellitlikelyons, examines each item in Kevin’s cart and looks up the price listing at a nearby Target, finding the total is nearly 3.5 times what it was when “Home Alone” was released, presuming the scene was fairly accurate at the time.

Kevin’s cart contained:

Milk (half-gallon)

Wrappit! plastic wrap

Stouffer’s frozen turkey dinner

Snuggle dryer sheets

Wonder bread

Quilted Northern toilet paper (four-pack)

Kraft macaroni and cheese

Plastic army figurines

Tide liquid laundry detergent

Tropicana orange juice (half-gallon)

Factoring in the $1-off coupon Kevin had for the orange juice, his total in the movie is $19.83.

“Home Alone” groceries at Boise stores

So, how much would it cost to buy the items on Kevin’s grocery list at Tri-Cities grocery stores? We did the math.

Albertsons

Cheapest half-gallon of milk: $1.99

Cheapest plastic wrap: $3.79

Marie Callender’s roasted turkey breast and stuffing: $4.49

Cheapest dryer sheets: $4.29

Loaf of bread: $1.69

Cheapest four-pack of toilet paper: $4.99

Original Kraft macaroni box: $1.39

Cheapest pack of army figurines: N/A

Tide liquid laundry detergent: $5.99

Tropicana orange juice (half-gallon): $3.50

Grand total, including state and local sales tax: $34.05 (with no army figurines)

Fred Meyer

Cheapest half-gallon of milk: $2.79

Cheapest plastic wrap: $4.49

Marie Callender’s roasted turkey breast and stuffing: $3.99

Cheapest dryer sheets: $3.99

Loaf of bread: $3.99

Cheapest four-pack of toilet paper: $5.29

Original Kraft macaroni box: $1.29

Cheapest pack of army figurines: $18.75

Tide liquid laundry detergent: $6.99

Tropicana orange juice (half-gallon): $4.79

Grand total, including state and local sales tax: $55.42

Walmart

Cheapest half-gallon of milk: $1.63

Cheapest plastic wrap: $1.97

Marie Callender’s roasted turkey breast and stuffing: $3.48

Cheapest dryer sheets: $1.97

Loaf of bread: $2.92

Cheapest four-pack of toilet paper: $0.94

Original Kraft macaroni box: $1.12

Cheapest pack of army figurines: $5.44

Tide liquid laundry detergent: $12.97

Tropicana orange juice (half-gallon): $3.94

Grand total, including state and local sales tax: $36.38