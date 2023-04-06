Here’s how much Kansas paid Sean Snyder, son of KSU’s Bill Snyder, to join Jayhawks

Longtime K-State assistant Sean Snyder is changing his wardrobe from purple and white to crimson and blue this upcoming season.

Here’s how much the Jayhawks are paying to take his services from Illinois, where he served as special teams coordinator last year, to the other Power Five program in the Sunflower State.

Snyder’s KU offer letter, obtained by The Star via a records request, reveals the former Kansas State assistant will be paid $100,000 annually with the Jayhawks, though no start date was listed for his employment. The offer letter itself was dated March 30, 2023, and signatures for Snyder and Kansas athletic director Travis Goff were redacted.

Snyder will receive other benefits, namely a cell phone, iPad or laptop, and up to $10,000 to cover moving expenses and/or temporary housing. If Snyder does not stay with Kansas for at least one year, he is required to pay back the cost of moving expenses.

There is no buyout listed for Snyder, and his employment status is termed “at the pleasure of the Head Coach,” meaning KU Athletics or Snyder may terminate their working relationship with or without cause and/or notice.

As for any renewals beyond year one, Snyder’s “continued employment shall be subject to the recommendation of” KU coach Lance Leipold and “with the approval of” Goff, the offer letter reads.

There was a handwritten note on Snyder’s contract at the bottom, presumably left by Goff, as it was written next to the space for Goff’s signature.

“Excited to bring you, your passion + your deep experience,” the note read, “to Lawrence!”

Regarding that experience, Sean Snyder played football at Kansas State and also had a lengthy coaching career there. He is in the K-State Ring of Honor and the K-State Athletics Hall of Fame.

He, of course, is also the son of legendary Kansas State football coach Bill Snyder.

Bill Snyder is a College Football Hall of Fame member and considered one of the best coaches in Big Eight/Big 12 history. His name is also on Kansas State’s football stadium — Bill Snyder Family Stadium — which is sometimes dubbed “The Bill.”

Sean Snyder, on the other hand, has over two decades of coaching experience. He had a long tenure at K-State, a two-year stint (2020-21) at USC and spent last season at Illinois.

He was named national Special Teams Coordinator of the Year in 2015 by both FootballScoop and Phil Steele and received the same honor from Phil Steele in 2017.