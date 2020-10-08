How Much Is Jet2 plc (LON:JET2) Paying Its CEO?

The CEO of Jet2 plc (LON:JET2) is Philip Meeson, and this article examines the executive's compensation against the backdrop of overall company performance. This analysis will also assess whether Jet2 pays its CEO appropriately, considering recent earnings growth and total shareholder returns.

How Does Total Compensation For Philip Meeson Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Jet2 plc has a market capitalization of UK£1.4b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth UK£462k over the year to March 2020. That's a slightly lower by 5.1% over the previous year. We note that the salary portion, which stands at UK£450.0k constitutes the majority of total compensation received by the CEO.

On comparing similar companies from the same industry with market caps ranging from UK£774m to UK£2.5b, we found that the median CEO total compensation was UK£2.4m. Accordingly, Jet2 pays its CEO under the industry median. What's more, Philip Meeson holds UK£380m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary UK£450k UK£476k 97% Other UK£12k UK£11k 3% Total Compensation UK£462k UK£487k 100%

On an industry level, around 75% of total compensation represents salary and 25% is other remuneration. Jet2 has gone down a largely traditional route, paying Philip Meeson a high salary, giving it preference over non-salary benefits. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

Jet2 plc's Growth

Jet2 plc has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 13% a year over the past three years. In the last year, its revenue is up 21%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. It's a real positive to see this sort of revenue growth in a single year. That suggests a healthy and growing business. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Jet2 plc Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 41%, over three years, would leave most Jet2 plc shareholders smiling. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

Philip receives almost all of their compensation through a salary. As previously discussed, Philip is compensated less than what is normal for CEOs of companies of similar size, and which belong to the same industry. Considering robust EPS growth, we believe Philip to be modestly paid. And given most shareholders are probably very happy with recent shareholder returns, they might even think Philip deserves a raise!

CEO compensation can have a massive impact on performance, but it's just one element. That's why we did some digging and identified 4 warning signs for Jet2 that you should be aware of before investing.

