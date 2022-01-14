How Much is Jason Momoa Worth As He Splits from Lisa Bonet?

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Jason Momoa, 42, is an American model, actor, writer, director and producer who portrays Aquaman in the DC Universe, starred in “Dune” and appears as Baba Voss in the Apple+ series “See.” Known for often playing warriors or tough guys, which isn’t hard to believe given his 6-foot-4-inch tattooed body, he isn’t afraid to show off a humorous side.

Even though Momoa has been acting since 1999, he first became the subject of water-cooler conversation as Khal Drogo in “Game of Thrones.”

His salary for “See” is estimated to be $600,000 per episode and he took home $15 million for “Aquaman.”

In addition to appearing in “Game of Thrones” and “See” he has been featured in TV series including “Baywatch,” “Stargate: Atlantis,” and “The Frontier.” Momoa also starred in films such as “Johnson Family Vacation,” “Conan the Barbarian,” “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” and “Sweet Girl.”

In 2014, he wrote, directed and starred in “Road to Paloma.” That same year he landed the role of Arthur Curry, a.k.a. Aquaman, and had his first cameo in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.” He would reprise the role first in “Justice League” and then again in the first “Aquaman” film.

His current net worth is $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Early Life and Career

Joseph Jason Namakaeha was born to Coni and Joseph Momoa in Honolulu, Hawaii on Aug. 1, 1979. He is of mixed Hawaiian, Samoan and European ancestry. He was raised in Iowa, where his mother is from.

When he was 19, he started modeling. In 1999 he won the title of Hawaii’s Model of the Year. Soon after, he earned the role of Jason Ioane on “Baywatch Hawaii.”

In 2008, he was assaulted with broken glass and received 140 stitches and reconstructive surgery for his injuries. The scar over his eye is one of his most recognizable features.

Momoa worked relatively steadily for the year that followed. After starring as Khal Drogo, he had some trouble getting more work. But eventually, more projects came his way.

Personal Life and Real Estate

Momoa began dating Lisa Bonet in 2005. They legally married in 2017 and have a daughter and son together. In 2022, the couple announced their separation.

Momoa owns a home in the Topanga area of Los Angeles for which he paid $3.5 million. It’s full of fun things to do including a climbing wall and an ax-throwing room.

Jason Momoa can be seen later this year in “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.”

