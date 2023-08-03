How much inflation is costing you – and what you should do about it

How much inflation is costing you

Inflation has fallen at a slower pace than expected in a blow to savers whose hard-earned cash continues to lose value.

As our calculator below will show you, finding the best-paying savings account is essential to limiting the hit to your savings from inflation.

The Consumer Prices Index rose by 7.9pc in the year to June, down from 8.7pc in May – a bigger drop than analysts had expected.

So-called “core inflation” is the biggest worry right now, which fell slightly to 6.9pc in June, down from 7.1pc in May. This strips out volatile measures like food and energy prices, and has previously forced the Bank of England to hike the Bank Rate in a bid to get it under control.

While the inflation reduction is a good start, the Bank of England still increased the Bank Rate to 5.25pc at its most recent meeting.

Markets now predict interest rates will peak below 6pc in March next year, slightly lower than the 6.25pc peak predicted before the latest inflation figures were released.

Calculate your losses

The toll on your savings is only being made worse by some banks’ failure to pass on interest rate rises, following increases in the Bank Rate from 0.1pc to 5.25pc since December 2021.

While no bank is offering interest that can match inflation, you can mitigate the scale of the damage by switching to a better savings rate.

To spur you into action, Telegraph Money has devised a calculator that tells you, in pounds and pence, just how inflation is damaging your wealth.

You can put in the value of the deposit and the savings rate, and the calculator will tell you how much interest you can expect to get, the cost of inflation and what the real-terms value of your savings will be after a year.

It will also show you what the cumulative impact of these losses will be for each of the next five years in an extreme case where inflation stays at the same level it is now.

You can use the calculator to see how much of a difference it would make to switch savings accounts for a better rate.

Someone with £20,000 in the average easy-access account paying 2.8pc will suffer a “real terms” loss of £945 a year because of inflation. They would earn £560 in interest and their pot would effectively be worth just £19,055 after a year when adjusted for inflation.

Switching to the top easy-access savings rate, which is from Shawbrook Bank and pays 4.63pc, would reduce their annual loss to £606 – a difference of £339.

They would receive £926 in interest, with their pot worth £19,394 when adjusted for inflation.

Are Isas a smart move?

Isas are another option but the savings are capped to £20,000. You can use our savings tax calculator to work out whether you could save money by switching to an Isa, which is tax-free.

Basic-rate taxpayers can earn £1,000 on their savings before having to pay tax, while higher-rate taxpayers can earn just £500.

Someone with £20,000 in the top easy access Isa paying 4.33pc from Shawbrook Bank would lose £662 in a year because of inflation, reducing the value of their savings to £19,338 in real terms.

But if they switched to the top rate on the market – 5.9pc from NatWest for a two-year fix – they would only lose £371 because they will be cushioned by higher interest payments. Their pot would be worth £19,629 in a year, with interest of £1,180.

To get better returns, you can lock your money into a fixed-rate savings account for at least one year – although your interest will be taxable.

At the top rate on the market, from Cynergy Bank at 6.06pc, their savings would be valued at £19,659 when adjusted for inflation.

This article is kept updated with the latest rates.

