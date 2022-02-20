How Much Do At-Home COVID-19 Tests Cost From These Top Retailers?

Basilico Studio Stock / iStock.com

On Jan. 19, the Biden administration officially launched its website, COVIDTests.gov, which allows every U.S. home to order four free at-home COVID-19 tests. According to the site, orders usually ship within seven to 12 days, which means if you’re in need of an at-home test right now, these won’t do, but they’re good to order for later use.

COVID-19 tests can be expensive — many retail for around $10-$12 per test. However, these tests most often come in packs of two, which brings your out-of-pocket expense to around $20-$24.

The good news is that if you are insured by a group health plan or health insurance company, the federal government is requiring these insurers to cover the cost of eight at-home COVID-19 tests, per covered family member, per month. Although it’s up to your insurer as to whether it will cover the tests upfront with no out-of-pocket costs to you or reimburse you after you purchase them, you’ll still essentially get these tests for free.

If you haven’t yet ordered and received your four free COVID-19 tests from the U.S. government (or you’ve already used them), here’s where you can find at-home COVID-19 tests near you.

BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Self-Test Home Kit

Walmart: $19.88, two tests

Walgreens: $23.99, two tests

CVS: $23.99, two tests

The BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Self-Test Home Kit from Abbott is described as the No. 1 COVID-19 self-test on the company’s website. It retails for between $19.88 and $23.99 for two tests, which equals $9.94 to $11.99 per test. It’s recommended for children ages 2 to 14 when administered by an adult — and for people 15 and older to administer independently. The test is designed to detect multiple strains, including delta and omicron, and results can be read in 15 minutes.

iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test

Walmart: $17.98, two tests

CVS: $19.99, two tests

Amazon: $17.98, two tests

iHealth, Inc. the manufacturer of the iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test, describes it as “one of the most affordable COVID tests for sale.” At both Walmart and Amazon, you can purchase two tests for $17.98, which equals $8.99 per test. The test recommends for an adult to test children ages 2 to 14 years old, while people 15 and older can test themselves independently. The test is designed to detect current and new COVID-19 variants, and results are available in 15 minutes.

QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 Test

Walmart: $23.99, two tests

Walgreens: $23.99, two tests

CVS: $23.99, two tests

The QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 Test manufactured by Quidel is more expensive than both Abbot’s BinaxNOW (at some locations) and iHealth Inc.’s iHealth tests. This test is more rapid than many of its competitors, with results available in 10 minutes. At Walmart, Walgreens and CVS, the price for two tests is consistent at $23.99, which is about $11.99 per test. The test recommends self-collection for individuals ages 15 and older and adult-collected samples from children ages 2 to 14. The QuickVue test is designed to detect the omicron variant and other variants of Sars-CoV-2.

InteliSwab COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Home Test

Walmart: $19.97, two tests

Walgreens: $23.99, two tests

The InteliSwab COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Home Test from OraSure retails for $19.97 to $23.99 for two tests, which equals about $9.98 to $11.99 per test. While this test was previously only authorized for use in individuals ages 15 and older, as of Jan. 31, it has just recently been approved for individuals ages 2 to 14. The test recommends adult collection of samples from 15- to 17-year-olds, while those ages 18 and up can self-collect their results. InteliSwab is able to detect all COVID-19 variants, including delta and omicron. This test is designed for results to be read at 30 minutes, so it takes longer for results to be available than other popular tests.

On/Go COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test

Walmart: $21.87, two tests

Walgreens: $23.99, two tests

Amazon: $24.00, two tests

Best Buy: $24.99, two tests

The On/Go COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test from Intrivo was recognized by ECRI, an organization that conducts independent medical device evaluations, as the most user-friendly out of seven at-home tests it evaluated in a December 2021 study. It is also one of the more rapid tests, with results available in 10 minutes. The On/Go Test retails for between $21.87 and $24.99, which equals about $10.93 to $12.49 per test. The test recommends for adults to collect samples for children ages 2 to 13, and individuals 14 and older can use the test independently. The On/Go Test is able to detect all major known COVID-19 variants.

