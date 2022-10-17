How much of a Harry Potter fan are you really? Take our ultimate quiz to find out

It's crazy to think it's been more than 20 years since the first ever Harry Potter film was released. Many of us were just kids ourselves when we watched Harry, Ron and Hermione board the Hogwarts Express for the first time. Ever since we've been introduced to the magical world of broomsticks, potions and the occasional serial killer wizard intent on killing Harry Potter (yes, I am talking about Voldermort), it's been impossible to turn away from the movies.

If you've spent the last two decades obsessively rewatching the entire film saga, then you'll probably know a thing or two about Harry Potter trivia and the wonderful wizarding world. In fact, you may even consider yourself a super fan. But just how much of a fan are you really? Do you know why only certain people can see thestrals? Do you know where Ron's dad works? And most importantly, do you know in which film Dobby was introduced?

We've created a Harry Potter quiz that will test even the most obsessed super fan's knowledge, and with 50 questions, it's a pretty tricky one.

The 50 best Harry Potter quiz questions

  1. How many houses are there at Hogwarts?

  2. In which film is Luna Lovegood introduced?

  3. What is the name of Harry’s cousin?

  4. What should someone eat to feel better after encountering a dementor?

  5. How many siblings does Ron have?

  6. What is Mr Filch’s cat called?

  7. What subject does Sybill Trelawney teach?

  8. What were Harry’s parents called?

  9. What animal can Professor McGonagall transfigure into?

  10. Which is the only film to not feature Voldermort?

  11. Who kills Dumbledore in Harry Potter and The Half Blood Prince?

  12. In what year was the Harry Potter theme park in Florida opened?

  13. What kind of creature is Fluffy in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone?

  14. What position on the quidditch team does Harry play?

  15. How many balls are there in a quidditch game?

  16. How many horcruxes did Voldermort create?

  17. What does a patronus charm protect you against?

  18. What animal shape does Harry's patronus take?

  19. What language can Harry speak?

  20. In which film does the triwizard tournament take place?

  21. What does Harry do to his Aunt Marge in the Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban?

  22. Which Hogwarts house is Harry’s crush Cho part of?

  23. Why can only some people see thestrals?

  24. What subject did professor Quirell teach?

  25. What is the name of the wizard prison?

  26. What are the three deathly hallows?

  27. Who does Tom Riddle kidnap and take to the Chamber of Secrets?

  28. Which creatures guard the wizard bank Gringotts?

  29. What is the name for a non-magic person?

  30. Who did Hermione go the Yule Ball with?

  31. What is the name of the ghost who lives in the girls' bathroom?

  32. How many Harry Potter films are there?

  33. How do Harry and Ron get to Hogwarts in their second year?

  34. Who runs the Leaky Cauldron pub?

  35. What device does Dumbledore use to take out the light?

  36. What does Lucius Malfoy accidentally give to Dobby that sets him free?

  37. Where does Ron’s dad, Arthur, work?

  38. What is the name of Voldermort’s snake?

  39. What game do Harry and Ron play during their first Christmas at Hogwarts?

  40. Who is Harry’s godfather?

  41. What platform do Hogwarts students catch the Hogwarts Express from?

  42. What pet does Hermione buy in Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban?

  43. What is the name of the wizard newspaper?

  44. Which wizard did Dumbledore defeat in 1945?

  45. In which film is Dobby first introduced?

  46. Who is the wandmaker all Hogwarts students buy their wands from?

  47. What is the name of the drink all the Hogwarts students get at the pub?

  48. Which Hogwarts house was Cedric Diggory part of?

  49. What job do Hermione’s parents have?

  50. What examinations do Hogwarts students take in year five?

The 50 best Harry Potter quiz answers

  1. Four (Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, Slytherin)

  2. The fifth (Harry Potter and The Order of The Phoenix)

  3. Dudley Dursley

  4. Chocolate

  5. Six (Bill, Charlie, Percy, Fred, George and Ginny)

  6. Mrs Norris

  7. Divination

  8. James and Lily Potter

  9. A cat

  10. The third (Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban)

  11. Snape

  12. 2010

  13. A three headed dog

  14. Seeker

  15. Four (Snitch, quaffle and two bludgers)

  16. Seven (Tom Riddle’s Diary, Marvolo Gaunt’s ring, Helga Hufflepuff’s cup, Salazar Slytherin’s locket, Rowena Ravenclaw’s diadem, Nagini and Harry Potter)

  17. Dementors

  18. A stag

  19. Parseltongue

  20. The fourth (Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire)

  21. Blows her up like a balloon

  22. Ravenclaw

  23. Thestrals can only be seen by those who have witnessed death

  24. Defence Against the Dark Arts

  25. Azkaban

  26. The cloak of invisibility, the resurrection stone, and the elder wand

  27. Ginny Weasley

  28. Goblins

  29. Muggle

  30. Viktor Krum

  31. Moaning Myrtle

  32. Eight

  33. In Ron’s dad’s flying car

  34. Tom

  35. The deluminator

  36. A sock

  37. The Ministry of Magic

  38. Nagini

  39. Wizard’s chess

  40. Sirius Black

  41. Platform 9 and ¾

  42. A cat

  43. The Daily Prophet

  44. Grindelwald

  45. The second (Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets)

  46. Olivander

  47. Butterbeer

  48. Hufflepuff

  49. They’re dentists

  50. OWLS

