How Much Are Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU).

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Grafton Group

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Non-Executive Chairman Michael Roney for UK£59k worth of shares, at about UK£5.26 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (UK£7.18), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

While Grafton Group insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The average buy price was around UK£6.28. Although they bought at below the recent share price, it is good to see that insiders are willing to invest in the company. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

insider-trading-volume More

Insider Ownership of Grafton Group

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Grafton Group insiders own about UK£165m worth of shares (which is 9.7% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Grafton Group Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Grafton Group insiders feel good about the company's future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Grafton Group. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Grafton Group that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

