How Much Is Fox Marble Holdings PLC (LON:FOX) CEO Getting Paid?

Chris Gilbert became the CEO of Fox Marble Holdings PLC (LON:FOX) in 2011, and we think it's a good time to look at the executive's compensation against the backdrop of overall company performance. This analysis will also evaluate the appropriateness of CEO compensation when taking into account the earnings and shareholder returns of the company.

How Does Total Compensation For Chris Gilbert Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Fox Marble Holdings PLC has a market capitalization of UK£5.9m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth €148k over the year to December 2019. That is, the compensation was roughly the same as last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at €71k.

For comparison, other companies in the industry with market capitalizations below UK£154m, reported a median total CEO compensation of €367k. Accordingly, Fox Marble Holdings pays its CEO under the industry median. Furthermore, Chris Gilbert directly owns UK£406k worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2019 2018 Proportion (2019) Salary €71k €71k 48% Other €77k €76k 52% Total Compensation €148k €147k 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 61% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 39% of the pie. In Fox Marble Holdings' case, non-salary compensation represents a greater slice of total remuneration, in comparison to the broader industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

A Look at Fox Marble Holdings PLC's Growth Numbers

Over the past three years, Fox Marble Holdings PLC has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 22% per year. It saw its revenue drop 66% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. It's always a tough situation when revenues are not growing, but ultimately profits are more important. While we don't have analyst forecasts for the company, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Fox Marble Holdings PLC Been A Good Investment?

Given the total shareholder loss of 74% over three years, many shareholders in Fox Marble Holdings PLC are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. So shareholders would probably want the company to be lessto generous with CEO compensation.

To Conclude...

As we noted earlier, Fox Marble Holdings pays its CEO lower than the norm for similar-sized companies belonging to the same industry. Importantly though, the company has impressed with its EPS growth over three years. It's tough to criticize CEO compensation when the per-share EPS movement is positive. But we believe shareholders would want to see healthier returns before the CEO gets a raise.

It is always advisable to analyse CEO pay, along with performing a thorough analysis of the company's key performance areas. In our study, we found 4 warning signs for Fox Marble Holdings you should be aware of, and 3 of them shouldn't be ignored.

