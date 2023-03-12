How much do Formula 1 drivers make? Here are the salaries (and schedule) for the 2023 F1 season
Not all Formula One drivers are compensated equally, with salaries ranging from about $1 million to an impressive $55 million.
Despite recent talk of driver salary caps, Formula One has yet to impose any such rules, continuing to exempt driver salaries from team budget restrictions. Red Bull driver Max Verstappen addressed the issue before the 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, saying the growing popularity of F1 racing should benefit everyone, especially the drivers who put themselves at risk for fans’ entertainment.
Without Sebastian Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo and Mick Schumacher in the 2023 season, there are some new faces in the racing game. Here’s what veterans and newcomers alike are expected to earn.
F1 in Las Vegas: Formula 1 granted access to hold Las Vegas Grand Prix on iconic Strip through 2032
How much do F1 drivers make?
Since 2017, Formula One has had 10 teams competing with two drivers each, for a total of 20 drivers. Here are the countries of origin, sponsors and car numbers of each driver competing in 2023, according to ESPN, as well as how much Spotrac reports each is earning in salary for the 2023 season.
Red Bull Racing
Max Verstappen, Belgium (#1) - $55 million
Sergio Perez, Mexico (#11) - $10 million
Ferrari
Charles LeClerc, Monaco (#16) - $24 million
Carlos Sainz Jr., Spain (#55) - $12 million
Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton, U.K. (#44) - $35 million
George Russell, U.K. (#63) - $8 million
Alpine
Esteban Ocon, France (#31) - $6 million
Pierre Gasly, France (#10) - $5 million
McLaren
Lando Norris, U.K. (#4) - $20 million
Oscar Piastri, Australia (#81) - $2 million
Alfa Romeo
Valtteri Bottas, Finland (#77) - $10 million
Zhou Guanyu, China (#24) - $2 million
Aston Martin
Fernando Alonso, Spain (#14) - $5 million
Lance Stroll, Canada (#18) - $2 million
Haas
Kevin Magnussen, Denmark (#22) - $5 million
Nico Hülkenberg, Germany (#27) - $2 million
AlphaTauri
Yuki Tsunoda, Japan (#22) - $1 million
Nyck de Vries, Netherlands (#21) - $2 million
Williams
Alex Albon, U.K./Thailand (#23) - $3 million
Logan Sargeant, U.S. (#2) - $1 million
2023 Formula One season schedule
The 2023 Formula One season will be the longest F1 season to date, with a total of 23 races.
The 2022 season was also supposed to have 23 races, but the cancellation of the Russian Grand Prix left the season with 22 races, the same as the 2021 season, according to Goodwood Road & Racing.
After three days of preseason testing at the Bahrain International Circuit in late February, the season is set to begin in early March.
Here’s the official schedule of races for the upcoming season, with qualifying events happening the day before each.
March 5 - Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix
March 19 - STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
April 2 - Rolex Australian Grand Prix
April 30 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix
May 7 - Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix
May 21 - Qatar Airways Gran Premio del Made in Italy e Dell'emilia-Romagna
May 28 - Grand Prix de Monaco
June 4 - AWS Gran Premio de España
June 18 - Pirelli Grand Prix du Canada
July 2 - Grosser Preis von Österreich
July 9 - Aramco British Grand Prix
July 23 - Qatar Airways Hungarian Grand Prix
July 30 - Belgian Grand Prix
Aug. 27 - Heineken Dutch Grand Prix
Sept. 3 - Pirelli Gran Premio D’Italia
Sept. 17 - Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix
Sept. 24 - Lenovo Japanese Grand Prix
Oct. 8 - Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix
Oct. 22 - Lenovo United States Grand Prix
Oct. 29 - Gran Premio de la Ciudad de México
Nov. 5 - Rolex Grande Prêmio de São Paulo
Nov. 18 - Heineken Sliver Las Vegas Grand Prix
Nov. 26 - Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How much do F1 drivers make? Salaries and schedule for 2023 season.