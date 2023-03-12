How much do Formula 1 drivers make? Here are the salaries (and schedule) for the 2023 F1 season

Not all Formula One drivers are compensated equally, with salaries ranging from about $1 million to an impressive $55 million.

Despite recent talk of driver salary caps, Formula One has yet to impose any such rules, continuing to exempt driver salaries from team budget restrictions. Red Bull driver Max Verstappen addressed the issue before the 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, saying the growing popularity of F1 racing should benefit everyone, especially the drivers who put themselves at risk for fans’ entertainment.

Without Sebastian Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo and Mick Schumacher in the 2023 season, there are some new faces in the racing game. Here’s what veterans and newcomers alike are expected to earn.

How much do F1 drivers make?

Since 2017, Formula One has had 10 teams competing with two drivers each, for a total of 20 drivers. Here are the countries of origin, sponsors and car numbers of each driver competing in 2023, according to ESPN, as well as how much Spotrac reports each is earning in salary for the 2023 season.

Red Bull Racing

  • Max Verstappen, Belgium (#1) - $55 million

  • Sergio Perez, Mexico (#11) - $10 million

Ferrari

  • Charles LeClerc, Monaco (#16) - $24 million

  • Carlos Sainz Jr., Spain (#55) - $12 million

Mercedes

  • Lewis Hamilton, U.K. (#44) - $35 million

  • George Russell, U.K. (#63) - $8 million

Alpine driver Esteban Ocon of France celebrates with his team after winning the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, Hungary, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. (Florion Goga/Pool via AP)
Alpine

  • Esteban Ocon, France (#31) - $6 million

  • Pierre Gasly, France (#10) - $5 million

McLaren

  • Lando Norris, U.K. (#4) - $20 million

  • Oscar Piastri, Australia (#81) - $2 million

Alfa Romeo

  • Valtteri Bottas, Finland (#77) - $10 million

  • Zhou Guanyu, China (#24) - $2 million

Aston Martin

  • Fernando Alonso, Spain (#14) - $5 million

  • Lance Stroll, Canada (#18) - $2 million

Haas

  • Kevin Magnussen, Denmark (#22) - $5 million

  • Nico Hülkenberg, Germany (#27) - $2 million

AlphaTauri

  • Yuki Tsunoda, Japan (#22) - $1 million

  • Nyck de Vries, Netherlands (#21) - $2 million

Williams

  • Alex Albon, U.K./Thailand (#23) - $3 million

  • Logan Sargeant, U.S. (#2) - $1 million

2023 Formula One season schedule

The 2023 Formula One season will be the longest F1 season to date, with a total of 23 races.

The 2022 season was also supposed to have 23 races, but the cancellation of the Russian Grand Prix left the season with 22 races, the same as the 2021 season, according to Goodwood Road & Racing.

After three days of preseason testing at the Bahrain International Circuit in late February, the season is set to begin in early March.

Here’s the official schedule of races for the upcoming season, with qualifying events happening the day before each.

  1. March 5 - Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix

  2. March 19 - STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

  3. April 2 - Rolex Australian Grand Prix

  4. April 30 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix

  5. May 7 - Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix

  6. May 21 - Qatar Airways Gran Premio del Made in Italy e Dell'emilia-Romagna

  7. May 28 - Grand Prix de Monaco

  8. June 4 - AWS Gran Premio de España

  9. June 18 - Pirelli Grand Prix du Canada

  10. July 2 - Grosser Preis von Österreich

  11. July 9 - Aramco British Grand Prix

  12. July 23 - Qatar Airways Hungarian Grand Prix

  13. July 30 - Belgian Grand Prix

  14. Aug. 27 - Heineken Dutch Grand Prix

  15. Sept. 3 - Pirelli Gran Premio D’Italia

  16. Sept. 17 - Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix

  17. Sept. 24 - Lenovo Japanese Grand Prix

  18. Oct. 8 - Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix

  19. Oct. 22 - Lenovo United States Grand Prix

  20. Oct. 29 - Gran Premio de la Ciudad de México

  21. Nov. 5 - Rolex Grande Prêmio de São Paulo

  22. Nov. 18 - Heineken Sliver Las Vegas Grand Prix

  23. Nov. 26 - Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

