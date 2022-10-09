How Much is Former NFL Player Herschel Walker Worth As He Runs For US Senate?

Michelle Tompkins
·3 min read
ERIK S LESSER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
ERIK S LESSER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Herschel Walker, 60, is an American athlete, businessman and philanthropist who is currently the Republican nominee for the vacant senate seat in Georgia. He is in an incredibly tight and dirty race against Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock. Their debate which is scheduled for October 14 is gaining national interest.

Retirement at Any Age: Get Retirement Tips That Fit Every Stage of Life
Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates On Your Calendar Now

His previous role in politics was as part of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition under former President Donald Trump from 2018 to 2020. He has secured Trump’s endorsement for this election.

As the richest person in this year’s senate race, he has a net worth estimated to be between $29 and $65 million, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

How Herschel Walker Currently Makes Money

  • Renaissance Man Food Services – annual $100,000 salary from his production company

  • Sports marketing – $420,000

  • Veteran’s Mental Health Spokesperson – $330,000

  • Public Speaking Engagements – $400,000

  • Bank accounts and mutual funds – between $4 million and $14 million.

Walker’s Sports Career

While he was an Olympic athlete competing in the 1992 Olympic Games for bobsledding and he has also participated in MMA events and taekwondo, he is really known for football, which he played professionally for 14 years.

He was a running back who won the Heisman Trophy while in college and was named the MVP for the New Jersey Generals in 1985. He also played with the Dallas Cowboys, the Minnesota Vikings, the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants. He won many awards and accolades during his time playing professional football, and in the years that followed.

Much of his income came from his time on the field. Walker brought in around $4 million between 2020 and 2021. He has a $100,000 salary from his business, as well as $420,000 from a sports marketing company and more than $730,000 from spokesperson or speaking fees.

Walker’s Personal Life

Herschel Walker was born to Willis and Christine Walker in Augusta, Georgia on March 3, 1962, but grew up in Wrightsville.

In high school, he played football, basketball and ran track in addition to being a good student. He attended the University of Georgia, where he was a three-time All-American. He left college before his senior year to play professional football.

Beginning in 1984, he dabbled in the fast food industry, and he launched Renaissance Man Food Services in 1999. He added more businesses to his portfolio under H. Walker Enterprises which was founded in 2002.

His charitable work often involves mental illness as he himself suffers from Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID) as well as veterans help groups including the Patriot Support Program.

Take Our Poll: Do You Think Student Loan Debt Should Be Forgiven?

Walker has been married twice. He wed Cindy DeAngelis Grossman in 1983. They divorced in 2002 and have one son together. In 2021 he married Julie Blanchard. While they don’t have children together, he has two other sons and a daughter from other relationships.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much is Former NFL Player Herschel Walker Worth As He Runs For US Senate?

Latest Stories

  • Herschel Walker's abortion controversy and the fight for Senate control

    Herschel Walker's abortion controversy and the fight for Senate control

  • How Much Is Raphael Warnock Worth?

    Raphael Warnock (53), the current junior United States senator from Georgia, is up for a spirited debate against Republican candidate Hershel Walker on Oct. 14. The race is very close, with most...

  • Prosecutors seek prison for rioter's attack on AP journalist

    Federal prosecutors on Sunday recommended a prison sentence of approximately four years for a Pennsylvania man who pleaded guilty to assaulting an Associated Press photographer and using a stun gun against police officers during a mob's attack on the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss is scheduled to sentence Alan Byerly on Oct. 21 for his attack on AP photographer John Minchillo and police during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot in Washington, D.C. Byerly’s attorney has until Friday to submit a sentencing recommendation.

  • Justice Department Asking if Trump Stashed Documents in Trump Tower

    Investigators have quizzed multiple witnesses about whether Trump is holding sensitive government documents at other properties outside Mar-a-Lago, including at his Manhattan tower and his New Jersey club

  • Lindsey Graham Told Cops They Should Have Shot Jan. 6 Rioters In The Head: Book

    The South Carolina Republican also snapped at the bereaved mother of a police officer for speaking ill of Donald Trump, according to writer Michael Fanone.

  • FBI reportedly probing whether Trump stashed classified documents at his New York or New Jersey homes

    Ex-president’s document hoarding may have extended to his eponymous skyscraper

  • Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

    TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Vancouver Whitecaps continue improbable quest for playoff position

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps know onlookers have counted them out for weeks. Losses to Nashville and San Jose and Colorado appeared to snuff out the club's playoff hopes last month. Heading into the final game of the regular season, though, the 'Caps (12-14-7) are still alive — a win on the on the road against Minnesota United (13-14-6) Sunday and they clinch a post-season berth. “We worked hard to get to this point," said defender Jake Nerwinski. "We put ourselves in a great position, an

  • Schneider has impressed since being named Blue Jays interim manager last July

    TORONTO — Three months into the job as interim manager of the Toronto Blue Jays and John Schneider appears to have settled into the job quite nicely. Winning games out of the gate helped with the transition. Earning a playoff berth didn't hurt either. It has all been part of Schneider's long journey with the organization that drafted him in 2002. "I try to take a step back every now and then and realize how fortunate I am and (that) basically I couldn't ask for a better group to work with," Schn

  • Canada blends experience and youth in roster for Americas Rugby Trophy competition

    Toronto Arrows flanker Lucas Rumball leads Canada's 32-man roster for the new Americas Rugby Trophy competition scheduled for later this month in Brazil. The three-country developmental tournament, whose matches are not considered to have full test status, also features Brazil and Chile. Canada opens against Chile on Oct. 21 before facing Brazil on Oct. 26, with both matches in Mogi das Cruzes, some 65 kilometres east of Sao Paulo. At test level, the Canadians are ranked 23rd in the world while

  • Injuries hit Toronto FC hard ahead of MLS regular-season finale in Philadelphia

    Toronto FC will be without at least four starters, including Italians Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito, for Sunday's MLS regular-season finale at the Philadelphia Union. Insigne and Criscito are both out with lower body injuries, according to the team's injury report released Saturday. Midfielder Jonathan Osorio (neurological dysfunction) and suspended fullback Richie Laryea are also unavailable. Italian winger Federico Bernardeschi (lower body) is listed as questionable. Midfielder Kosi Th

  • 3 Blue Jays X-factors in wild-card series vs. Mariners

    These three players could hold the key to success for the Blue Jays in their series with the Mariners.

  • Potent Edmonton Oilers ready to contend for Stanley Cup

    EDMONTON — The Oilers have finished an eight-game pre-season schedule — and the veterans can’t wait for the real games to start. “It’s nice to have one or two games, but I think you want to get ready to go and play when it counts,” said winger Evander Kane. “I think we should chop it to four (games), I think that makes the most sense, for players, anyways. There are bigger camps, more guys playing, and more players getting experience. But, as a veteran guy, it’d be nice to tone it down to four o

  • Hockey Canada leaves more unanswered questions in latest parliamentary hearings

    The Standing Committee on Heritage held another hearing in Parliament today over Hockey Canada's numerous funds used to pay off sexual assault settlements.

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003