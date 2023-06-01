This Is How Much Extra Time Off Work Your Smoking Colleagues Get

Some take as much as 20 minutes out of their days for a cigarette break.

Some take as much as 20 minutes out of their days for a cigarette break.

It might kill you, but blasting cigarettes does seem to have one advantage – smokers gain the equivalent of an extra week of holiday each year from stepping outside compared to their abstemious colleagues.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

In research likely to fuel workplace tensions, a study by Haypp UK, a company that sells tobacco-free nicotine pouches, found that 52% of smokers and vapers have regular smoke breaks while on the job.

Some take as much as 20 minutes out of their days – but typically it is up to ten. Back-to-back, that equates to roughly 39 hours on smoking breaks in a year.

The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics show that more than 13% of people aged 18 and over in the UK smoked cigarettes in 2021 – the equivalent of around 6.6 million people.

Data also shows almost 8% of people in the UK aged over 16 used an e-cigarette daily or occasionally.

Employees are not automatically entitled to take a smoke break during the working day in the UK – unless a worker’s employment contract says so.

Markus Lindblad, from Haypp, said: “Smoking laws in the UK have changed a lot over time and different companies have different rules when it comes to leaving work to smoke, with some being stricter than others.

“It’s interesting to see that a large proportion of UK smokers are still gaining some extra time away from work to enjoy a cigarette, with some wasting 20 minutes or more every day.”

Related...