How Much Emergency Cash Should You Have Prepped for 2023?

Sam DiSalvo
·4 min read
designer491 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
designer491 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

With talk of inflation and the looming possibility of a recession going into 2023, you might be wondering exactly how bad the economy is, and how much cash you should have on hand. Interest rates are also going up, which means if you have student loans, car loans, credit cards or a mortgage, you’re paying more in interest than you usually have in the past. Prices for energy, housing and food are still on the rise, resulting in spending more on these than you ever have before.

Read: States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies Are Thriving
Also: 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Because of these factors, it’s important to have some savings on hand. How much is necessary? We’ll break down exactly how much you should have in your emergency fund, and how you can get there.

What’s the Magic Savings Number?

The amount of emergency cash you should have is based on your income and needs. Emergency cash should be money you have in a savings account, and not cash that’s in the stock market or a 401(k). The point of the emergency fund is to use it in–you guessed it–emergency circumstances. This means layoffs, sudden expenses and anything else costly that you might not have anticipated.

How much you should have on hand should be between three to six months’ worth of expenses, according to financial experts. This might seem like a very high number to put away in savings, but remember, this amount should cover the basics. Think about what you really need in a month: rent, utilities, insurance costs, cell phone bill, internet bill, etc. These are the things you cannot go without. If it still seems high, just think about reaching three months’ worth of expenses for now. Six months doesn’t have to be a priority if it’s truly not achievable.

Take Our Poll: Do You Believe in Quiet Quitting?

How Can You Get to That Number?

There are plenty of ways that you can earn your emergency savings. One is to pick up a seasonal job or side gig to supplement your income. Think about activities you like to do, and see if there is any way to monetize them. Once you start earning the extra money, dedicate all of it to your emergency savings.

If you want to work with your current income, download an app to help you budget and save. Apps like Mint, YNAB, or Goodbudget are all apps you can use to help track your spending and find ways to save extra cash. Each app specializes in different methods of budgeting, so try out a few to see which one works best for you. After all, if you don’t like how an app works, you’re not going to use it. Find one that you really understand and gravitate toward.

Reexamine Your Current Expenses

It’s a good rule of thumb to take a look at your insurance payments once a year and comparison shop. Insurance premiums fluctuate, so you might be missing out on a better deal with another provider. The same goes for your internet costs. Call your internet provider at least once a year to see if there are any specials you can take advantage of that would lower your monthly fee.

Once you take a good look at your budget, see where you can decrease your spending. Are you spending $300 a month on takeout? Plan to cook at home more and lower that number down to $100 on takeout a month, then sock the extra $200 away in your emergency fund.

If you’re living with a partner and you own more than one car, those expenses can really add up. The average cost of owning a car can be more than $10,000 a year with maintenance and gas. Think about how often each of you drive, and if you could downsize to one car. If the public transit is good where you live, this might be a great option to save thousands a year that you could put in an emergency fund.

Pay Off Debt

Especially with rising interest rates, it’s wise to prioritize paying down your debt as much as you can. Start with the debt that has the highest interest rate and go from there. Many financial experts consider paying off debt just as important as building an emergency fund. If you can, it’s smart to do both at the same time. Take half of the extra cash you’re earning and put it toward savings, while dedicating the other half to pay off your debt. Soon, you’ll have no debt and a healthy savings account to bail you out of tight financial situations.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much Emergency Cash Should You Have Prepped for 2023?

Latest Stories

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world junior tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton, N.B., expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but als

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach is starting to click with his Montreal Canadiens' teammates on and off the ice. Dach scored twice as Montreal downed the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Wednesday night for his first two-goal game with the Canadiens. The 21-year-old Dach was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to Montreal last summer at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and he said that he's finding chemistry with Cole Caulfield and captain Nick Suzuki on the Habs' top line. "It’s been a ton of fun," said Dach about playing

  • Canada rides strong second-half performance to down the Dutch in men's rugby test

    AMSTERDAM — Canada scored 24 second-half points en route to a 37-25 win over the Netherlands on Saturday in an international rugby test match. The 28th-ranked Dutch kept it tight in the first half with the game tied 13-13 at the break under bright sunshine. But the 22nd-ranked Canadian men kept coming and took control in the second half until the Dutch scored two late tries. Ross Braude, Lindsey Stevens, Lucas Rumball and Josh Larsen scored tries for Canada. Cooper Coats kicked four conversions

  • Falcons slipping in NFC South after 3rd loss in 4 games

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons were one of the NFL’s feel-good stories the first month the season. But any NFC South title aspirations might be starting to slip away from the Falcons after three losses in four games, including a disappointing 25-15 defeat to the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night. It was Atlanta’s second loss in five days after falling 20-17 to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday — a game it had to have to remain in first place in the division. “Yeah, it’s tough," Fa

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • Chiefs WR Smith-Schuster placed in concussion protocol

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was ruled out for the rest of Kansas City's game against the Jaguars on Sunday after a scary hit by Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco left him in the concussion protocol. Smith-Schuster was coming across the middle to catch a pass from Patrick Mahomes when Cisco hit him high, drawing flags from the officials. Smith-Schuster was left motionless on the turf with his hands momentarily frozen in a scene reminiscent of the concussion sust

  • Canadian Elite Basketball League announces expansion to Winnipeg

    WINNIPEG — The Canadian Elite Basketball League says it is expanding to Winnipeg for the 2023 season. Winnipeg will be the league's fifth expansion since it launched in 2019 with six teams. The league said Winnipeg's name and logo will be announced at a later date. The CEBL, now with 11 teams, is the largest wholly Canadian professional sports league. The CFL and soccer's Canadian Premier League, which recently added a new team in Vancouver FC, each have nine franchises. The CEBL has expanded it

  • Hoffman plays hero as Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime

    MONTREAL — Despite scoring an early first-period goal, the Montreal Canadiens needed to dig deep and play catch-up hockey on Saturday night in order to earn a third consecutive victory. But for Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis “not giving up" is starting to become a pattern. Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It’s not just in some games, we’re not giving up in every single game,” St. Louis sa

  • Titans get QB Ryan Tannehill back after 2 games vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans (5-3) will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared out against Denver (3-5). Tannehill sprained his right ankle Oct. 23 in a win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis replaced him and went 1-1 in Tannehill's absence. The Titans

  • Tatum, Celtics beat Nuggets for season-best 5th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre

  • 4 Oilers with a chance to step up after Evander Kane's injury

    Evander Kane will be out at least three months, giving these Oilers players a giant opportunity to rise to the occasion.

  • All-Stars Mitchell, Allen miss Cavs' game against Wolves

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and center Jarrett Allen were inactive due to injuries Sunday, leaving Cleveland without two All-Stars for its home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Mitchell, who ranks fifth in the NBA at 31.6 points per game, was sidelined with a sprained right ankle, and Allen sat out with a sore left ankle. Allen is averaging 14.0 points and 11.5 rebounds. Both played in the Cavaliers’ most recent game, a 106-101 loss at Golden State on Friday that wr

  • Russell wins his 1st F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Chased to the end by Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, a tearful George Russell won his first race in Formula One on Sunday by 1 1/2 seconds at the Brazilian Grand Prix. It was also Mercedes' first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos. The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start, which had

  • Saints' Allen noncommittal on Dalton vs Winston at QB

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen was noncommittal about his quarterback situation after a loss Sunday to the Pittsburgh Steelers, declining to say if Andy Dalton or Jameis Winston will be the starter going forward. “I know we’re all looking for answers there, but I’m not going to go there right now,” Allen said. “We’ll evaluate where we’re at, and we’ll have a plan for the upcoming week.” Winston began the season as the starter but struggled with back and ankle injuries, p

  • Russian skater Valieva could miss 2026 Olympics over doping

    LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva faces a potential four-year doping ban which would rule her out of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina d'Ampezzo, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said Monday. CAS said it had registered an appeal from the World Anti-Doping Agency, which said last week it was taking the case to the Switzerland-based tribunal. WADA argues Russian officials have not made progress in resolving the 16-year-old Valieva's case nearly a year afte

  • Former CFL rushing leader Stanback rounding into form with Montreal Alouettes

    TORONTO — It's been a steady, gradual return for William Stanback. The 2021 CFL rushing leader will appear in a sixth straight game Sunday when Montreal visits the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final. The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback suffered a fractured ankle during the Alouettes' season-opening 30-27 road loss to Calgary that required surgery. Stanback, 28, returned for Montreal's 24-18 loss to Ottawa on Oct. 10 and in its final four regular-season games ran for 142 yards on 31 carrie

  • Flames beat Jets 3-2 to snap seven-game winless skid

    CALGARY — Thrust together as linemates as a result of Jonathan Huberdeau's injury, the chemistry is starting to build between Elias Lindholm and young forward Adam Ruzicka. Each had a goal and assist on Saturday as the Calgary Flames ended a seven-game winless skid with a 3-2 NHL victory over the Winnipeg Jets. "Tonight he played a real good game and hopefully he can build off that, too. That’s the Adam we expect,” said Lindholm. “He's got a lot of skill, big body, and used to put up a lot of po

  • Jack Eichel lights up former squad in revenge game for the ages

    After the Buffalo crowd got the better of Eichel during his homecoming last year, Round 2 was a completely different story for the former Sabres captain.

  • Justin Fields rushes for 147 yards in another Bears loss

    CHICAGO (AP) — Justin Fields is collecting NFL records in his second season with the Chicago Bears. It just doesn't mean all that much to him, not with all the losses piling up. Fields threw for two touchdowns and rushed for two more TDs on Sunday against the Detroit Lions. But the dynamic quarterback also threw an ugly interception that was returned for a touchdown in a 31-30 loss. According to STATS, Chicago became the first team in NFL history to score at least 29 points in three consecutive

  • World Cup 2022: Canada names 26-man roster for Qatar

    Canada announced its 26-man roster for the upcoming FIFA World Cup on Sunday with relatively few surprises.