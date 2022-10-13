Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State

jacoblund / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Comedian Chris Rock has an old joke about how bad Bill Gates would feel if he woke up one day with Oprah's money. The point was that "rich" is a subjective term. The same holds true if you make a lot of money in America -- where you live has a lot to do with whether you can think of yourself as truly wealthy.

To get an idea of what it means to be rich in America, GOBankingRates used IRS data to conduct a study of the top incomes as they break down by state. It lays out what income level is needed to place you in the top 20% and the top 5% of incomes within your state. Check out how much money you need to be "rich" in your state.

49. West Virginia

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $97,032

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $97,033

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $162,803

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $278,324

48. Arkansas

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $99,117

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $99,118

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $178,169

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $326,819

47. Kentucky

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $104,503

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $104,504

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $183,977

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $333,709

46. New Mexico

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $104,611

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $104, 612

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $177,322

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $305,354

45. Alabama

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $106,150

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $106,151

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $182,881

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $320,543

44. Oklahoma

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $106,215

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $106,216

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $186,369

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $335,004

43. Tennessee

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $108,464

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $108,465

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $197,105

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $363,868

42. Louisiana

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $108,488

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $108,489

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $194,298

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $354,460

41. Montana

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $109,060

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $109,061

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $191,363

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $343,938

40. South Carolina

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $109,395

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $109,396

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $194,873

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $351,194

39. Idaho

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $109,976

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $109,977

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $186,965

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $328,467

38. South Dakota

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $110,085

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $1110,086

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $186,901

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $330,791

37. Indiana

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $110,334

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $110,335

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $187,367

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $328,824

36. Missouri

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $111,488

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $111,489

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $195,397

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $349,533

35. North Carolina

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $113,094

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $113,095

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $203,675

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $367,303

34. Maine

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $113,135

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $113,136

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $190,047

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $327,970

33. Ohio

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $113,203

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $113,204

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $196,676

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $348,746

32. Iowa

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $114,538

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $114,539

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $192,132

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $333,619

31. Florida

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $115,410

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $115,411

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $217,044

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $408,096

30. Michigan

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $116,295

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $116,296

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $202,312

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $357,366

29. Nebraska

28. Kansas

27. Wisconsin

26. Nevada

25. Wyoming

24. Arizona

23. Vermont

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $121,102

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $121,103

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $202,860

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $350,210

22. Georgia

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $122,453

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $122,454

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $220,590

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $399,216

21. North Dakota

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $122,487

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $122,488

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $207,695

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $366,643

20. Pennsylvania

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $119,971

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $119,972

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $212,161

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $380,865

19. Oregon

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $126,927

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $126,928

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $217,779

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $377,853

18. Texas

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $128,683

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $128,684

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $228,655

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $408,722

17. Utah

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $131,506

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $131,507

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $221,056

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $386,951

16. Delaware

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $132,129

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $132,130

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $227,409

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $402,529

15. Rhode Island

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $134,294

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $134,295

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $228,818

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $404,212

14. Illinois

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $136,273

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $136,274

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $243,693

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $439,891

13. Minnesota

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $137,148

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $137,149

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $235,803

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $415,214

12. Colorado

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $143,595

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $143,596

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $249,285

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $440,444

11. Alaska

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $144,129

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $144,130

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $228,744

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $371,359

10. New Hampshire

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $146,057

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $146,058

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $242,876

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $412,481

9. Washington

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $147,813

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $147,814

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $256,705

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $450,974

8. New York

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $149,620

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $149,621

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $285,154

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $540,193

7. Virginia

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $152,568

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $152,569

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $269,655

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $429,036

6. Hawaii

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $156,110

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $156,111

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $256,417

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $429,036

5. California

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $160,999

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $161,000

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $290,289

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $519,940

4. Connecticut

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $161,107

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $161,108

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $305,322

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $577,072

3. Maryland

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $165,625

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $165,626

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $278,422

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $475,373

2. Massachusetts

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $168,870

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $168,871

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $296,554

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $522,961

1. New Jersey

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $170,963

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $170,964

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $301,019

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $529,601

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State