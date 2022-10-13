Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State

Comedian Chris Rock has an old joke about how bad Bill Gates would feel if he woke up one day with Oprah's money. The point was that "rich" is a subjective term. The same holds true if you make a lot of money in America -- where you live has a lot to do with whether you can think of yourself as truly wealthy.

To get an idea of what it means to be rich in America, GOBankingRates used IRS data to conduct a study of the top incomes as they break down by state. It lays out what income level is needed to place you in the top 20% and the top 5% of incomes within your state. Check out how much money you need to be "rich" in your state.

49. West Virginia

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $97,032

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $97,033

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $162,803

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $278,324

48. Arkansas

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $99,117

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $99,118

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $178,169

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $326,819

47. Kentucky

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $104,503

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $104,504

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $183,977

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $333,709

46. New Mexico

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $104,611

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $104, 612

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $177,322

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $305,354

45. Alabama

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $106,150

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $106,151

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $182,881

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $320,543

44. Oklahoma

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $106,215

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $106,216

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $186,369

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $335,004

43. Tennessee

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $108,464

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $108,465

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $197,105

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $363,868

42. Louisiana

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $108,488

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $108,489

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $194,298

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $354,460

41. Montana

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $109,060

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $109,061

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $191,363

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $343,938

40. South Carolina

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $109,395

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $109,396

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $194,873

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $351,194

39. Idaho

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $109,976

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $109,977

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $186,965

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $328,467

38. South Dakota

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $110,085

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $1110,086

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $186,901

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $330,791

37. Indiana

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $110,334

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $110,335

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $187,367

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $328,824

36. Missouri

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $111,488

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $111,489

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $195,397

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $349,533

35. North Carolina

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $113,094

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $113,095

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $203,675

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $367,303

34. Maine

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $113,135

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $113,136

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $190,047

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $327,970

33. Ohio

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $113,203

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $113,204

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $196,676

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $348,746

32. Iowa

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $114,538

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $114,539

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $192,132

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $333,619

31. Florida

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $115,410

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $115,411

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $217,044

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $408,096

30. Michigan

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $116,295

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $116,296

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $202,312

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $357,366

29. Nebraska

28. Kansas

27. Wisconsin

26. Nevada

25. Wyoming

24. Arizona

23. Vermont

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $121,102

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $121,103

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $202,860

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $350,210

22. Georgia

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $122,453

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $122,454

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $220,590

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $399,216

21. North Dakota

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $122,487

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $122,488

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $207,695

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $366,643

20. Pennsylvania

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $119,971

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $119,972

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $212,161

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $380,865

19. Oregon

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $126,927

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $126,928

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $217,779

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $377,853

18. Texas

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $128,683

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $128,684

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $228,655

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $408,722

17. Utah

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $131,506

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $131,507

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $221,056

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $386,951

16. Delaware

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $132,129

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $132,130

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $227,409

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $402,529

15. Rhode Island

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $134,294

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $134,295

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $228,818

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $404,212

14. Illinois

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $136,273

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $136,274

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $243,693

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $439,891

13. Minnesota

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $137,148

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $137,149

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $235,803

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $415,214

12. Colorado

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $143,595

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $143,596

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $249,285

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $440,444

11. Alaska

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $144,129

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $144,130

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $228,744

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $371,359

10. New Hampshire

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $146,057

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $146,058

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $242,876

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $412,481

9. Washington

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $147,813

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $147,814

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $256,705

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $450,974

8. New York

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $149,620

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $149,621

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $285,154

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $540,193

7. Virginia

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $152,568

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $152,569

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $269,655

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $429,036

6. Hawaii

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $156,110

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $156,111

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $256,417

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $429,036

5. California

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $160,999

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $161,000

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $290,289

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $519,940

4. Connecticut

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $161,107

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $161,108

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $305,322

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $577,072

3. Maryland

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $165,625

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $165,626

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $278,422

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $475,373

2. Massachusetts

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $168,870

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $168,871

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $296,554

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $522,961

1. New Jersey

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $170,963

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $170,964

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $301,019

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $529,601

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State

