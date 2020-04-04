How much does WrestleMania 36 cost? How to watch WWE Network for free & PPV price

How much WrestleMania 36 costs is how much you're willing to pay for it.

Really, time is money, and over the course of two nights, you'll be spending more than just whatever you've got in your wallet. But if we're talking strictly money, then you'll have a few different options.

In years past, WrestleMania was strictly on pay-per-view and, later, the WWE Network. This year, Fox Sports joins the fold, broadcasting "the Grandest Stage of Them All" to those with the Fox Sports app. At a cost, of course.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

While there are many different ways to view this year's show, your expectations should be a little tempered. It runs over two nights, saving you most of your Sunday, Roman Reigns and others have reportedly been pulled from the show due to the coronavirus pandemic. But that doesn't mean there still won't be names to watch.

Goldberg will reportedly face off against Braun Strowman for the WWE Universal Championship (as Reigns pulls out of the event), while Brock Lesnar will defend the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre.

If those main events sound worth it to you, here's the cash you're going to have to give up to watch.

MORE: Everything to know about the WrestleMania 36 location, stage

How to watch WrestleMania 36 for free

Those who wish to watch via WWE Network subscription will get both nights of the WrestleMania PPV and all of the WWE video library content for free for one month. Viewers are billed $9.99 after the first month and can cancel at any time.

WrestleMania 36 pay-per-view

— Viewers who want to watch via PPV will pay different prices depending on their cable or satellite provider. For general cost for both nights of action are $59.99, while a single night can range between $29.99 and $34.99, depending on your cable or satellite provider.

— On the Fox Sports app, fans can catch WrestleMania for $59.99 for both nights of the show.

Story continues

The preshow will be free on Fox Sports 1.

WrestleMania 36 live stream

WrestleMania 36 will be available to hit your eyeballs in three ways:

Via WWE Network subscription. The first month is free for new subscribers, including the two nights of WrestleMania and WWE Network's library of videos.

For the first time ever, Fox Sports will be providing live coverage of WrestleMania through the Fox Sports app.

For those who don't want to take the dive on the WWE Network, Pay-Per-View is still an option.

What time does WrestleMania 36 start?

On both nights, WWE Network and Fox Sports will air the pre-show at 6 p.m. ET. The main card starts at 7 p.m. Fans who want to get all the matches that the show has to offer should still tune into the kickoff show: while no matches have been made official yet, chances are at least one match will take place on both the preshow offerings over the weekend. Last year, four matches took place on the preshow, which was two hours long.

The April 4 half of WrestleMania is scheduled to end around 10:15 p.m. ET, while Sunday's show might end a bit earlier at 10:00 p.m. ET. Given the company's propensity to run long, the shows will likely run much later. Figure 11 p.m. to be safe.