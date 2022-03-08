How Much Does The UK Need Russian Gas?

Shell has promised it will withdraw from its operations in Russia following the invasion (Photo: OLI SCARFF via Getty Images)
The prime minister is set to release a new “energy supply strategy” soon amid growing fears about the west’s dependency on Russian gas.

Although the West is imposing stricter and stricter sanctions Vladimir Putin’s regime following his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, the amount of oil and gas (also known as hydrocarbons) Europe still receives from the country is yet to change.

Boris Johnson is looking at how the UK could detangle itself from Russia’s main exports – but has already admitted consumers could face soaring costs as a result.

No.10 has just announced it will be banning Russian oil by the end of the year to focus on US and Middle Eastern supplies, but a decision is yet to be reached about Russia’s natural gas exports.

Here’s everything you need to know about the UK’s use Russian gas.

How much does the UK use Russian gas?

Russia is Europe’s largest supplier of natural gas as it provides just over a third (35%) of its supply.

But the UK needs only 3% of its supply from Russia – the rest comes from the North Sea, Norway or Qatar and the US.

Most of the UK imports comes in the form of liquefied natural gas, a supply which is sold to those offering the highest price.

Why do people want to stop using it?

While the West has been turning up the pressure on Russia through its array of sanctions, Moscow is still receiving vast sums from Europe in exchange for access to its gas supplies.

As POLITICO journalists pointed out: “One of the darkest ironies of Russian president Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine is that Europe is helping fund the Kremlin’s war machine through energy payments.”

Russia openly threatened for the first time to stop gas supplies through the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline. (Photo: picture alliance via Getty Images)
Russia openly threatened for the first time to stop gas supplies through the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline. (Photo: picture alliance via Getty Images)

What happens if the West boycotts it?

Although Russian gas only makes up a tiny portion of the UK’s total gas supplies, the British market is closely aligned with mainland Europe’s market.

If gas prices rise in Europe due to limited supply, the prices will climb in the UK too.

Gas prices have already risen in the two weeks since Putin’s invasion due to Europe’s sanctions against Russia.

On Monday, Boris Johnson also warned: “There are different dependencies in different countries, we have to be mindful of that.

“You can’t simply close down use of oil and gas overnight, even from Russia. That’s obviously not something every country around the world can do.”

He said: “We need to do is make sure we’re all moving in the same direction, all share the same assumptions, that we accelerate that movement.”

The prime minister also noted that there would be “a transition period” while governments looked for substitute supplies.

What are the alternative energy sources?

The most obvious solution would be to fulfil the climate change pledges to go net-zero with fossil fuels. However, that is a long and costly mission which will not have an impact on Russia for some time to come.

Instead, the UK could move to gas from the North Sea, relying on a temporary ‘climate change pass’ as they transition away from Russia dependence.

Accelerating cheap renewables and turning to nuclear power would also help provide more energy security away from Russia.

Some have called for fracking to return or oil reserves in the North Sea to be exploited, but these are deeply controversial opinions due to the environmental damage that accompanies such a move.

What are other countries doing?

The West has signalled repeatedly that it wants a united approach, and US President Joe Biden has already announced a ban on all Russian oil and gas.

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau and his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte also agreed on Monday that the West should have a united approach to withdrawing from Russian supplies.

However, Rutte also noted that a full boycott would have “unmitigated risks”, just as Germany’s chancellor Olaf Scholz claimed – his country may have halted the approval of the major gas pipeline, Nord Stream 2, but it is still resistant to cut its energy supplies.

“Europe has deliberately exempted energy supplies from Russia from sanctions,” Scholz said in a statement. “At the moment, Europe’s supply of energy for heat generation, mobility, power supply and industry cannot be secured in any other way. It is therefore of essential importance for the provision of public services and the daily lives of our citizens.”

What has Russia said?

Russian deputy prime minister Alexander Novak warned that the West will pay $300 (£229) per oil barrel if they carry on with the boycott.

So Novak threatened to make a “mirror” decision and place an embargo on gas via Nord Stream 1 – meaning it’s almost a race to see who will act first.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

