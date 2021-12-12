How Much Does It Really Cost To Go To Disney World Now?

Charles Sykes / Invision / AP

Walt Disney World opened in October 1971, and fans have flocked to Central Florida this fall to celebrate the golden anniversary. After pandemic-related interruptions, Disney World is fully open for business, with Mickey and Minnie greeting visitors — presumably while maintaining a social distance.

Fifty years ago, admission to what’s now called Walt Disney World Resort was $3.50 — or almost $23 today. Expansion through the years, as well as technical advances even the visionary Walt Disney probably didn’t envision, are among the reasons why a one-day admission now costs a minimum of $109 for adults.

So just how much does a Disney World vacation cost? GOBankingRates looked at the cost of travel, hotel stays and tickets to give would-be visitors a look at just how much it costs to take a trip to “the most magical place on Earth.”

A pre-pandemic study from CheapAir.com said the best deals on airfare pop up 76 days before a traveler wants to fly, so using that guidance, GOBankingRates looked at the cost to fly to Orlando International Airport from six random cities in the United States. These were the lowest available round-trip fares we found, sourced from Travelocity, for a four-night stay in that time frame.

From Albany, New York: $129

From Chattanooga, Tennessee: $205

From Cincinnati: $97

From Indianapolis: $76

From Los Angeles: $334

From Portland, Oregon: $271

These prices might fit the vacation budget for a family of four, but there are ways to save money. Alternate airports are a good place to start.

Tip: If you live equidistant between two airports, check fares from both. The distance between Chattanooga and Atlanta is 118 miles, but the round-trip airfare to Orlando from Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta was $98, or $107 less per ticket, when GOBankingRates checked.

And some good news on the rental car front. Prices have fallen.

If you wanted to rent a car in Orlando over the summer, the sticker shock was real. Because rental car companies sold thousands of automobiles when the travel industry came to a halt last year, they didn’t have enough cars to fill the demand post-pandemic. That translated to sky-high prices to rent this summer.

Now, for our sample period, they are a more reasonable $36 per day, or $210 for the four-day trip with taxes and fees.

Note: If you are staying at a Disney Resort hotel in 2022, Disney no longer will be offering its Magical Express Service from Orlando International Airport to your hotel. The service is being discontinued effective January 1, 2022. You’ll need to take an alternate form of transportation to your hotel if you’re not renting a car, but the region’s SunRail and LYNX public transit systems can transport you throughout the area if you plan to see sites other than Disney.

Staying There

Orlando has more than 400 hotels and 125,000-plus rooms, so the region has an abundance of lodging choices. There are more than 25 Disney Resort hotels in what’s called the Disney Resorts Collection, and they are divided into four pricing tiers: Value, Moderate, Deluxe and Deluxe Villas.

So what’s the difference between staying at a Disney hotel and a non-Disney hotel?

The Disney properties generally are closer to the theme parks, allowing guests to take a boat or the monorail to get there if it’s beyond walking distance. The proximity also allows you to leave the parks during the day and return later, especially if you have little ones who could use a nap.

The hotels are Disney-themed, to the delight of fans young and old, and you never know when Donald Duck or Goofy might stop by for a visit. Those staying at the hotels – and some selected off-property hotels — can sign up for the opportunity to get an early start on the day at the park with entry 30 minutes before opening to the general public.

Staying off-site generally will be less expensive, from the value-priced to the deluxe hotels. Plus, frequent travelers can gain hotel loyalty points or redeem them on their Disney vacation, saving more money.

GOBankingRates checked room rates at Disney properties for the selected travel dates and found that a night at the Value-category Disney’s All-Star Music Resort costs $168, plus tax, for a standard room. The upgraded Disney’s Port Orleans Resort, a Moderate-category hotel, is $311 before taxes. A lagoon-view room at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, a Deluxe property, is $830, plus taxes.

Off-site, Hyatt Place Orlando/Lake Buena Vista starts at $157 per night, plus tax, with the Sonesta ES Suites Lake Buena Vista-Orlando priced at $173. Rooms at the luxury Four Seasons Resort Orlando, complete with water park, begin at $1,441. All are within five miles of Disney World Resort.

Tip: If you’re considering staying at a Disney property, you might save money by contacting the Disney vacations department, where representatives can inform you about specials and package deals that include park tickets. If you plan to book a room off-site, look for special offers, such as stay three nights, get the fourth night free.

Now That You’re There

It’s time to hit the parks. Since the pandemic, you must make a reservation to go to Walt Disney World Resort parks. And it comes at a hefty price. A standard ticket starts at $109 for ages 10 and older ($104 for ages 3 to 9), and the actual price depends on the day you visit the park. A higher-demand day will result in a higher ticket price. In the week before Easter, for example, a one-day admission pass is priced at $147 and $142 for kids. Tickets are also more expensive pre-summer.

Disney World has four parks: Magic Kingdom Park, Epcot, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Your admission is good for one park, though Disney offers the “park hopper” option for about $75 extra, allowing visitors to switch parks after 2 p.m.

With so much to see and do, you likely will want to go to the parks for more than one day, and the price drops with each day of your visit. The minimum per-day price for adults drops from $109 to $90, for example, if you purchase a five-day pass. The total cost for one adult and one child? With tax, it’s $930.22. The lowest minimum prices are in the summer; expect to pay more if you visit this winter or spring.

The family memories to be made on a Disney World vacation will last forever. They’ll just come at a price.

