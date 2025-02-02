How much does Jalen Hurts make? Contract details, salary information

The last time Jalen Hurts helped lead the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl, he received a record-setting contract extension as a reward. Two years later, he's back playing in the NFL's big game against the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes with a key addition in backfield.

Hurts teamed with the NFL's leading rusher, Saquon Barkley, to form a fearsome backfield duo featuring Hurts' dual-threat capabilities and Barkley's big-play potential. Though Barkley's exploits and the Philadelphia ground game drew most of the headlines, it was actually Hurts' most efficient season as a passer in the NFL. He completed a career-best 68.7% of his passes and threw just five interceptions, his fewest as a full-time NFL starter. He also rushed for 630 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Hurts' success under center ultimately led the Eagles to secure him with a long-term contract extension before his rookie deal expired in 2023, and it looks like a smart move after the team won its second NFC championship in three years. Here's what to know about Hurts' deal with Philadelphia and how it compares to other top-paid quarterbacks across the NFL as he and the Eagles prepare for another Super Bowl matchup with the Chiefs:

Jalen Hurts contract details

Jalen Hurts agreed to terms in April 2023 on a new five-year, $255 million contract extension that, at the time, made him the highest-paid player on an annual basis in NFL history.

Below is a breakdown of Hurts' deal with the Eagles, per Spotrac.com.

Term : 5 years

Total value : $255 million

Average annual value (AAV) : $51 million

Guaranteed money: $110 million

Dak Prescott, Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence, Tua Tagovailoa, Jared Goff, Justin Herbert and Lamar Jackson have all subsequently signed extensions with a bigger average annual salary than the $51 million average annual value of Hurts' deal.

Hurts' deal has more than $179.3 million in total guarantees, including $110 million fully guaranteed at signing and $126.5 million fully guaranteed as of March 2024. Hurts can earn an additional $15 million in incentives over the course of the contract, which also features the first no-trade clause in Eagles history.

What is Jalen Hurts' 2024 salary?

Base salary: $1.125 million

Total cash earned: $40 million

Hurts made a relative pittance in base salary this season, but that's only a small portion of where his money comes from in this contract. The Eagles quarterback received $40 million in total cash for the 2024 season, with an option bonus of $38.875 million accounting for all of the additional money.

Hurts carried a salary cap hit of $13,580,800 in 2024, according to Spotrac, although that figure rises to more than $21 million in 2025.

NFL's highest-paid QBs

There are several metrics used to measure the NFL's highest-paid quarterbacks. Average annual value (AAV), total guarantees and total contract value are the most popular among them, with AAV showing the best estimate of a quarterback's yearly value.

Here's a look at where Mahomes' contract ranks among the NFL's best compensated quarterbacks.

AAV

Guaranteed money

Total contract value

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How much does Jalen Hurts make? Contract details, salary, what to know