How much does Jalen Hurts make? Contract details, salary information

mark giannotto, usa today
The last time Jalen Hurts helped lead the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl, he received a record-setting contract extension as a reward. Two years later, he's back playing in the NFL's big game against the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes with a key addition in backfield.

Hurts teamed with the NFL's leading rusher, Saquon Barkley, to form a fearsome backfield duo featuring Hurts' dual-threat capabilities and Barkley's big-play potential. Though Barkley's exploits and the Philadelphia ground game drew most of the headlines, it was actually Hurts' most efficient season as a passer in the NFL. He completed a career-best 68.7% of his passes and threw just five interceptions, his fewest as a full-time NFL starter. He also rushed for 630 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Hurts' success under center ultimately led the Eagles to secure him with a long-term contract extension before his rookie deal expired in 2023, and it looks like a smart move after the team won its second NFC championship in three years. Here's what to know about Hurts' deal with Philadelphia and how it compares to other top-paid quarterbacks across the NFL as he and the Eagles prepare for another Super Bowl matchup with the Chiefs:

WHO ARE EAGLES HIGHEST-PAID PLAYERS: Salary cap, payroll, what to know

Jalen Hurts contract details

Jalen Hurts agreed to terms in April 2023 on a new five-year, $255 million contract extension that, at the time, made him the highest-paid player on an annual basis in NFL history.

Below is a breakdown of Hurts' deal with the Eagles, per Spotrac.com.

  • Term: 5 years

  • Total value: $255 million

  • Average annual value (AAV): $51 million

  • Guaranteed money: $110 million

Dak Prescott, Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence, Tua Tagovailoa, Jared Goff, Justin Herbert and Lamar Jackson have all subsequently signed extensions with a bigger average annual salary than the $51 million average annual value of Hurts' deal.

Hurts' deal has more than $179.3 million in total guarantees, including $110 million fully guaranteed at signing and $126.5 million fully guaranteed as of March 2024. Hurts can earn an additional $15 million in incentives over the course of the contract, which also features the first no-trade clause in Eagles history.

What is Jalen Hurts' 2024 salary?

  • Base salary: $1.125 million

  • Total cash earned: $40 million

Hurts made a relative pittance in base salary this season, but that's only a small portion of where his money comes from in this contract. The Eagles quarterback received $40 million in total cash for the 2024 season, with an option bonus of $38.875 million accounting for all of the additional money.

Hurts carried a salary cap hit of $13,580,800 in 2024, according to Spotrac, although that figure rises to more than $21 million in 2025.

NFL's highest-paid QBs

There are several metrics used to measure the NFL's highest-paid quarterbacks. Average annual value (AAV), total guarantees and total contract value are the most popular among them, with AAV showing the best estimate of a quarterback's yearly value.

Here's a look at where Mahomes' contract ranks among the NFL's best compensated quarterbacks.

AAV

  1. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys: $60 million

  2. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals: $55 million

  3. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars: $55 million

  4. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers: $55 million

  5. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins: $53.1 million

  6. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions: $53 million

  7. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers: $52.5 million

  8. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: $52 million

  9. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: $51 million

  10. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals: $46.1 million

Guaranteed money

  1. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys: $231 million

  2. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns: $230 million

  3. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals: $219.01 million

  4. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers: $218.74 million

  5. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars: $200 million

  6. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: $185 million

  7. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: $179.4 million

  8. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions: $170.61 million

  9. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins: $167.17 million

  10. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers: $160.3 million

Total contract value

  1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: $450 million

  2. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals: $275 million

  3. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars: $275 million

  4. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers: $262.5 million

  5. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: $260 million

  6. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: $258.04 million

  7. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: $255 million

  8. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys: $240 million

  9. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals: $230.5 million

  10. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns: $230 million

