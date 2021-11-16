How much does gas cost in Kansas City area? Track prices by county with these maps

Just a few weeks ago, gas hit its highest cost per gallon in seven years. And while Missouri and Kansas are among the states with the lowest gas prices, costs are up 75% and 65% respectively in each state compared to this time last year.

The current average price for regular gas in Missouri is $3.091, according to data from the American Automobile Association. In Kansas, it’s $3.102.

Both are below the national average of $3.411, which is up 11 cents from last month and $1.29 from last year.

Want to know how your county stacks up? Use the maps below to find the average cost of regular gasoline in your county.