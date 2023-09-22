How much does Garden City pay employees? Search our 2023 database

Garden City is a small town tucked between Boise and Eagle.

The town has under 100 employees. Who makes the most?

Charles Wadams, the city attorney. He earns $160,014 per year.

Who makes the least?

City council members, who earn $10,000 per year for the part-time work. City Council President James Page earns $11,000.

Mayor John Evans earns $42,000 per year.

On average, employees earn $63,253.62 per year.

Below is a searchable database showing the salaries of all county employees as of June 2023. Some searches will contain multiple pages of results.

The Idaho Statesman obtained this data through a public records request. Here’s how and why we did it: