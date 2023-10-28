How much does it cost a family of four to attend a World Series game at Globe Life Field?

Wondering how much it cost to attend one of the first two games of the World Series between the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks Globe Life Field?

It’s not cheap.

A family of four can easily spend the equivalent of a house mortgage payment or a lot more to see Adolis Garcia and Corey Seager bash home runs against the Diamondbacks.

The average price for a ticket according to TicketIQ is $1,946. Thus, for a family of four that’s $7,784 for tickets.

If a family opted for the cheapest options on the secondary market SeatGeek had tickets listed on Saturday afternoon for Game 2 at $425 which would cost $1,700 for the family of four.

What about food concessions?

Let’s stick with the cost-conscience route and not go for the expensive barbecue or an expensive alcoholic drink. Four jumbo dogs and four bottles of water would cost $49.92, If someone wanted a beer or souvenir soda instead of water that would run them $13.49 and $11.99.

Trade two of those waters for beers and add another $20 to the tab.

And everyone wants to bring home a souvenir, right? If the family wanted any merchandise celebrating the Rangers’ postseason run, add another $192 for four T-shirts. Hats, jerseys and pullovers will cost a lot more.

The grand total? The least expensive experience would cost a family of four $1,941.92 for four tickets, hot dogs, water and a T-shirt. If they bought the average ticket instead the price would rise to $8,025.92.

Oh, and don’t forget the parking. The least expensive lot surrounding the stadium is $35.

And if they wanted an expensive suite ticket? Well, that could be another story for another day and will easily surpass five figures.