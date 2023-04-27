How Much Does Buying Tires at Sam’s Club Save You?

slobo / iStock.com

If you want to know how much you can save buying tires at Sam’s Club, you might be interested to know that the warehouse club claims it has the best “all-in” price on the top tire brands and installation in the country. To prove it, it offers a “Dare to Compare” deal that states if you find a better “all-in” price on tires and installation, it will match it.

However, getting the same deal you found elsewhere on the tires you want at Sam’s isn’t as easy as showing a screenshot of the competitor’s ad at the checkout counter. Instead, the offer requires you to obtain a quote with eight pieces of information, including the tire price, price of mounting and balancing at installation and the price of new valve stems. In other words, you’ll have to do some legwork.

To find out how much buying tires at Sam’s Club saves you, if any, GOBankingRates chose a popular SUV and crossover performance tire — the Michelin Latitude Sport 3 235/60R18 — to compare costs at different stores. However, keep in mind that Sam’s Club’s pricing will differ on other tires, and this is just one example of how its pricing compares to its competitors. Your experience may vary.

Sam’s Club: Michelin Latitude Sport 3 235/60R18

Price per tire: $249.18

Price for four tires: $996.72

The price for these four tires at Sam’s Club comes in at just under $1,000. For an additional $20 per tire, you can also get road hazard protection, roadside assistance, lifetime tire balance/rotation, free service and flat repair for as long as you’re an active Sam’s Club member. There’s also a current deal where you can save $70 on a set of four tires, making the price $926.72.

Costco: Michelin Latitude Sport 3 235/60R18

Price per tire: $239.99

Price for four tires: $959.96

Costco’s price on these tires is lower than what you’ll find at Sam’s Club when the $70 deal isn’t available. When buying four tires, you’ll save $36.76 over Sam’s Club’s original price. For an additional $19.99 per tire, you’ll receive a five-year road hazard warranty, mount and balance, nitrogen tire inflation, new rubber valve stems, flat repairs, rotation and balance and inflation checks for the life of the tires. Note that the five-year road hazard warranty is not available for all tires.

Walmart: Michelin Latitude Sport 3 235/60R18

Price per tire: $239.08

Price for four tires: $956.32

Walmart’s price on these tires is also lower than Sam’s by about $40 if you buy all four. However, to get a tire installation package that’s somewhat comparable to Sam’s, you’ll have to pay an additional $27 per tire at Walmart, which eats up the price savings.

Discount Tire and Service Centers: Michelin Latitude Sport 3 235/60R18

Price per tire: $276.24

Price for four tires: $1,104.96

If you choose to go to Discount Tire and Service Centers, you’ll pay quite a bit more than Sam’s price. However, Discount Tire and Service Centers does offer a similar price guarantee to Sam’s Club. If you find a better out-the-door price, including tire, installation, balancing and valve stems, within 30 days of your purchase, Discount Tire and Service Centers will refund you the difference plus 5%. However, the offer only applies to certain brands of tires. Discount Tire and Service Centers does not have any information about a tire installation package on its website.

How Much Does Buying Tires at Sam’s Club Save You?

When it comes to buying tires at Sam’s Club and how much you’ll save, the previous example shows that Sam’s Club can be the cheapest option when discounts are available. However, it ends up one of the more expensive options without a discount. Whether buying tires at Sam’s Club will save you money in real life really depends on the specific brand and size of tire you want — plus, any discounts offered at the time of the purchase.

One thing to note is that it is Sam’s Club’s 40th Anniversary this year, so it might run some special deals on tires that you won’t find elsewhere. However, the bottom line is that when buying tires, it’s wise to take the time to shop around and compare prices to find the absolute best deal.

Prices are accurate as of April 27, 2023, and are subject to change.

