How much does the average American eat in a year? Try our kids’ quiz
Myla, 9, asks: how much does the average American person eat in a year?
The same in weight as a baby humpback whale
The same in weight as an adult male whale shark
The same in weight as a female orca
The same in weight as an adult blue whale
Rory, 4, asks: why do sea turtles hide in their shells?
To keep them safe from creatures that might try to eat them
They hide in their shells when they’re sleepy
They do it when they are feeling shy
Sea turtles don’t hide in their shells
Kylie, 10, asks: why do fish blow bubbles?
To communicate with each other
All fish blow bubbles to breathe out air
It depends on the type of fish
Fish can’t blow bubbles
Aaron, 11, asks: do other animals have puberty?
No, only humans
Yes, monkeys and apes do, too
Yes, all animals go through a kind of puberty
Yes, whales do
Hayley, 8, asks: why do dogs have tails?
Because they look cute to other dogs
To balance, move and communicate
So that when they sit, it cushions their bottom
They’re left over from when dogs used to walk in lines holding the one in front’s tail in their mouth to keep together
Solutions
1:A - The average American eats 905kg of food each year, about the weight of a baby humpback whale., 2:D - Lots of turtle and tortoise species can retract their heads into their shells but sea turtles can’t. They have smaller, flatter shells, which helps them move fast, and flipper-like feet that make them speedy swimmers. So they can’t hide in their shells from predators, but they can get away quickly!, 3:C - Most fish don’t blow bubbles, but breathe through their gills. Bettas and gouramis can, some fish do it to control their buoyancy in water, and male labyrinth fish blow bubbles to form a foam-like nest for females to lay eggs! If a goldfish blows bubbles, it means its tank needs cleaning and it’s at risk of running out of oxygen., 4:C - All animals go through a period of change as they get older and begin to develop adult characteristics and be able to make babies., 5:B - Tails help dogs balance and communicate. Puppies don’t wag them till around 30 days old when they start learning to “speak” to one another! Some dogs use their tails to steer when they swim, like boat rudders.
Scores
5 and above.
4 and above.
3 and above.
2 and above.
0 and above.
1 and above.
