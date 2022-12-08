How much is a Disney World ticket? More than ever for three parks. See how much prices went up.

Eve Chen, USA TODAY
·5 min read

It's now more expensive than ever to visit Walt Disney World.

The price of one-day one-park tickets to Magic Kingdom, EPCOT and Disney's Hollywood Studios all rose today for the first time since 2019. Only Animal Kingdom's starting price remains $109.

Additionally, Disney switched to park-specific pricing for those tickets, making Magic Kingdom the most expensive park to visit on its busiest days.

The price of most annual passes also increased, among other changes that come on the heels of a recent consumer survey suggesting nearly 1 in 5 Disney visitors go into debt for their vacation.

Here's everything guests planning Disney World vacations should know.

Disney World prices keep going up: Why die-hard fans keep going back

Dreaming of a Disney Christmas?: What to know about Disney World, Disneyland holidays 2022

Guests scan fingerprints and Magic Bands to electronically verify valid admission at Magic Kingdom on April 18, 2022.
How much did Disney prices go up?

Each of Disney World's four theme parks now has a different price range. Previously guests paid the same price to enter all four parks. One-day one-park tickets started at $109 and topped out at $159, depending on date and demand.

One-day one-park tickets now cost as follows:

  • Disney's Animal Kingdom: $109-$159

  • EPCOT: $114-$179

  • Disney’s Hollywood Studios: $124-$179

  • Magic Kingdom: $124-$189

Tickets purchased before Dec. 8 will still be honored for entry.

Disney notes the $189 Magic Kingdom price is for nine days between Christmas and New Year's, a peak period for the park, and more than 99% of one-day one-park tickets will cost less than that. Magic Kingdom is not only the most popular park at Disney World but the most visited theme park in the world.

Additionally, discounted park tickets will continue to be available to active and retired U.S. military in 2023.

What can I get for free at Disney World?: 10 freebies for your next trip

How much are Disney park hoppers?

Effective today, Park Hopper and Park Hopper Plus pricing varies by date, depending on demand.

The paid ticket add-on allows guests to hop between parks, after 2 p.m.

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, seen on Aug. 7, 2020, has remained one of the most popular attractions at Disney's Hollywood Studios since its opening.
How much is the Disney annual pass?

Disney World offers four tiers of annual passes, though for about a year, most have only been available for existing passholder renewal. New sales have been suspended for every pass except the Pixie Dust Pass, which is limited to Florida residents and has the most blockout dates. While that status hasn't changes, prices have increased.

  • Pixie Dust Pass: $399 (no change)

  • Pirate Pass: $749 (currently $699)

  • Sorcerer Pass: $969 (from $899)

  • Incedi-Pass: $1399. (from $1299)

Existing annual passholders will continue to get a discounted rate for renewals.

Now what?: What Disney fans can expect from Bob Iger's return as CEO

Can the average family afford Disney World?

USA TODAY analysis of Disney prices prior to price hikes put the cost of a long weekend at Disney World at upwards of $1859 for a family of four, excluding airfare, but it's easy to spend more.

A recent LendingTree survey of over 1,500 consumers found that 18% of those who visited Disney World went into debt for their vacation. However, of those who went into debt, 71% said they didn't regret it, and 80% planned to pay it off within six months. The survey was conducted in early October before pricing increases were announced.

For comparison, a separate LendingTree survey from August found that 33% of fall sports fans expected to go into debt on sports-related spending. The average ticket price for an NFL game in 2021 was $457, according to Bankrate.com. The average price for Super Bowl 56 tickets was over $10,000, according to Seat Geek.

Save or splurge?: Moms share how they do both at Disney World

Is a Disney trip really worth it?

The answer is subjective, but for many guests the answer is yes.

"Guests who come to our theme parks enjoy their own unique experience they can’t find anywhere else in the world. We offer the best attractions and entertainment that connects them to their favorite Disney stories in ways they will remember for their entire lives," a Disney spokesperson told USA TODAY.

Beyond rides, the cost of admission includes live shows, parades, nighttime spectaculars, personal character interactions, and, as fans have told USA TODAY, the chance "to be a kid again."

What is the cheapest trip to Disney World?: How to save without sacrificing the magic

Is Disney still requiring reservations for parks?

Disney World continues to require reservations to visit its parks on top of tickets. However, the resort will now automatically make those reservations for guests who purchase one-day one-park tickets.

Guests who purchase multi-day tickets will need to make their own park reservations, as they have since the resort reopened amid the pandemic.

Goodbye Splash Mountain: Disney World will close Splash Mountain in January for a new 'Princess and the Frog' adventure

When can you book Disney dining reservations?

Sit-down dining reservations can be booked online up to 60 days in advance, and the most popular venues often book up within minutes.

Previously guests would be penalized for late cancellations, but as of mid-November, guests may cancel most dining reservations without penalty up until two hours before the reservation time. This opens up the potential for fellow guests to score last-minute reservations with those cancellations.

Disney hopes the change gives visitors more flexibility in enjoying parks "at their own pace."

"We continue to focus on providing guests with the best, most memorable Disney experience, and we’re doing that by growing our theme parks with incredible new attractions and offerings," Disney said in a statement.

Don't make these travel mistakes!: Travel agents sound off on common issues they see

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Disney World ticket prices hikes are here. What visitors should know.

    Jacob deGrom's $185 million, five-year contract with Texas includes a pair of conditional options, one that protects the Rangers against an arm injury and another that would make the deal worth $222 million over six seasons if he is remains a top pitcher at the end of 2027. The deal agreed to Friday with the two-time Cy Young Award winner includes salaries of $30 million next year, $40 million each in 2024 and '25, $38 million in 2026 and $37 million in 2027. DeGrom's $37 million average annual