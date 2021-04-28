How much did the PM spend on his flat refurb and why is the money being probed?

Patrick Daly, PA Political Correspondent
·3 min read

The controversy over the refurbishment of Boris Johnson’s Downing Street flat was given fresh fuel when the Electoral Commission announced there were “reasonable grounds” to suspect an offence may have occurred.

Here is a look at what the watchdog will be investigating and what the renovations row is about.

– What will the Electoral Commission do next?

The body that monitors party spending said there were “reasonable grounds to suspect that an offence or offences may have occurred” during the financing of the revamp of the Prime Minister’s No 11 flat, with a formal investigation established to probe further.

“The investigation will determine whether any transactions relating to the works at 11 Downing Street fall within the regime regulated by the commission and whether such funding was reported as required,” a commission spokesman said.

– Does the watchdog have power to act if there has been wrongdoing?

There are a range of powers the commission has at its disposal, including referring investigations to the police for the worst offences.

According to its policy document, the watchdog can issue fines of up to £20,000, with most cases deciding whether to impose a sanction if it is satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that an offence has occurred.

But it can also refer investigations under the Political Parties, Elections and Referendums Act 2000 to the police or prosecutors.

Investigators can demand documents, information and explanations, and could potentially seek a statutory interview with the Prime Minister as part of the process.

– What does the Prime Minister have to say about all this?

Mr Johnson has continued to protest his innocence, telling the House of Commons on Wednesday he “paid for Downing Street refurbishment personally”.

Boris Johnson was scrutinised at Prime Minister&#39;s Questions over the refurb costs
Boris Johnson was scrutinised at Prime Minister’s Questions over the refurb costs (Commons/PA)

– So what’s the problem then?

Questions have been mounting since former aide Dominic Cummings accused Mr Johnson of wanting donors to “secretly pay” for the renovations to his No 11 residence in a “possibly illegal” move.

Reports have also suggested that the Conservative Party loaned the Prime Minister the money and that he is now repaying the party.

The Government said on Wednesday that the newly-appointed independent adviser on ministers’ interests Lord Geidt will look into the details of the renovations and “advise the Prime Minister on any further registration of interests that may be needed”.

– What sort of cash are we talking about here for the renovations?

Some reports suggest the upgrades at No 11 hit the £200,000 mark, well above the £30,000 annual allowance prime ministers receive to renovate their Downing Street residency.

Carrie Symonds, Mr Johnson&#39;s fiancee, has reportedly been the driving force behind the flat upgrade
Carrie Symonds, Mr Johnson’s fiancee, has reportedly been the driving force behind the flat upgrades (Victoria Jones/PA)

Last week, the Daily Mail published details of an email from Tory peer Lord Brownlow in which he said he was making a £58,000 donation to the party “to cover the payments the party has already made on behalf of the soon-to-be-formed ‘Downing Street Trust’”, a development that has added credence to the reports of a party loan being involved.

– How could the Prime Minister have spent so much?

According to the Mail, Mr Johnson told aides he could not afford the revamp of his living quarters as the costs started to spiral.

The newspaper reported that he had said the cost was “totally out of control” and that his fiancee Carrie Symonds was “buying gold wallpaper”.

When aides asked the Prime Minister how much the upgrades were costing, Mr Johnson is said to have replied: “Tens and tens of thousands, I can’t afford it.”

The company Soane, co-founded by Lulu Lytle and said to have been commissioned by Ms Symonds, has wallpaper on its website in “old gold” and “yellow gold”.

Ms Symonds, 33, reportedly saw the lavish Downing Street overhaul as necessary to rid the Prime Minister’s residence of the “John Lewis nightmare” left behind by former occupant Theresa May, according to Tatler.

Latest Stories

  • Jonathan Drouin takes indefinite leave from Canadiens for personal reasons

    The Canadiens announced Wednesday that the high-profile winger will take an indefinite leave of absence from the team for personal reasons.

  • TNT botches NHL promotion, mistakes Andrew Ference for Connor McDavid

    It's an honest mistake, but TNT will need to quickly figure out who the NHL's best player is, and soon.

  • Report: Raptors sign Freddie Gillespie to 2-year contract

    Toronto's rich tradition of rewarding players who outperform initial expectations continues, with Freddie Gillespie reportedly inking a two-year deal.

  • Gerard Gallant to coach Canada at 2021 World Championship

    Hockey Canada will allow the NHL coach-for-hire to kick off some of the rust with the men's senior team.

  • Report: Buccaneers bringing back WR Antonio Brown on 1-year deal

    For the first time since 2018, Brown may start the season on time and with the same team as the previous season.

  • NWHL delays Montreal expansion, doubles salary cap

    The National Women’s Hockey League is putting off adding an expansion franchise in Montreal until the 2022-23 season.

  • Vladimir Guerrero Jr. crushes baseballs to the moon in 3 HR, grand-slam outing

    Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went completely berserk at the plate on Tuesday, blasting three bombs including a grand slam to lift the Jays over the Nationals.

  • 10 things: Raptors run out of gas late in loss to Nets

    A valiant effort wasn't quite enough for the Raptors to overcome the powerhouse Nets.

  • Warriors fall to Mavericks due to NBA's longest scoring drought in a decade

    A 28-0 run. How?

  • Wild prospect Marco Rossi details terrifying battle with COVID-19 complications

    NHL prospect Marco Rossi says he's just happy to be alive amid an exhaustive and ongoing battle with COVID-19 complications, including myocarditis.

  • NHL could adjust playoffs for travel restrictions in Canada

    The NHL is preparing contingency plans if virus restrictions in Canada prevent travel between provinces or back and forth to the U.S. during the playoffs.

  • Reported police video shows bloodied Sterling Brown after alleged strip club attack

    Brown was reportedly beaten by multiple attackers and hit on his head with a bottle outside a Miami strip club.

  • Taylor Hall's rocket helps Bruins beat Pens to tighten East Division race

    Tuukka Rask turned aside 25 shots as the Bruins edged the Penguins 3-1 on Tuesday night to tighten the playoff race in the hyper-competitive East Division.

  • Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul boxing match officially announced for June 6

    The "fight" will be held in Miami.

  • Emotional moment as golf grinder qualifies for first PGA Tour start

    The story behind golfer Michael Visacki's emotional call to his father after qualifying for his first PGA Tour event.

  • Watch the Champions League semifinals live this week with a free trial

    A pair of Champions League semifinals get underway, with key clashes in Premier League and Serie A as well.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • NFL Draft: 2021 Wide receiver fantasy football primer

    Ja'Marr Chase leads the way for a talented group of incoming rookie receivers. With the NFL draft here, Liz Loza takes a final look at the 2021 WR class.

  • Cavaliers' Love apologizes for outburst: 'That wasn't me'

    CLEVELAND — Cavaliers forward Kevin Love has apologized for his on-court tantrum on Monday night, saying his behaviour was out of line and out of character. “That wasn't me,” Love said. The five-time All-Star spoke Wednesday following Cleveland's shootaround practice before facing the Orlando Magic. Love did not take any questions from reporters after speaking passionately for 13 minutes about the incident, his frustration in dealing with an injury this season and his continued struggle with mental health. “I (messed) up,” Love said, using an expletive to open his remarks. “Everyone knows that. My intent wasn’t to disrespect the game, my intent wasn’t even for the damn ball to go inbounds. It was a moment that I got caught up in." Late in the third quarter against Toronto, a frustrated Love, who was upset with the officials for some non-calls, angrily tapped the ball back into play on an inbounds pass. The loose ball was grabbed by the Raptors, who made a 3-pointer and went on to win 112-96. Video of the tantrum went viral on social media, and Love was blistered by fans and media for behaviour called “childish” and “unacceptable.” Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff called it a “lapse in judgment” and said Love, who didn't speak to the media following the game, apologized to his teammates. Love said he didn't realize how bad the incident looked until after the game and he felt embarrassed and ashamed. The Cavaliers were missing seven players with injuries for the game, and Love's outburst only compounded things for a young team stumbling to the season's end. “I put myself here,” Love said. “It wasn't about my teammates. It wasn't about the coaching staff. ... It shouldn't happen, but at the same time it was a little blown out of proportion.” Love said he has only respect for Bickerstaff and his teammates. He believes they've accepted his apology knowing how hard he has worked this season to come back from a calf injury that sidelined him for two months. "I'll ride or die for J.B. and I'll ride or die for our guys," he said. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tom Withers, The Associated Press

  • Forward Drouin taking leave of absence from Canadiens for personal reasons

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens say forward Jonathan Drouin is taking indefinite leave of absence from the team for personal reasons. The Canadiens announced on their Twitter feed that Drouin will be placed on long-term injured reserve by the club. "We ask everyone to respect his privacy," the Canadiens said. Drouin has 23 points in 44 games this season. He has missed Montreal's last three games with a non-COVID related illness. The Canadiens, fourth in the North Division, were scheduled to host the division-leading Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2021. The Canadian Press