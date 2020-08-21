How Much Did Pioneer Natural Resources'(NYSE:PXD) Shareholders Earn From Share Price Movements Over The Last Three Years?

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) share price up 11% in a single quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been less than pleasing. After all, the share price is down 21% in the last three years, significantly under-performing the market.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Although the share price is down over three years, Pioneer Natural Resources actually managed to grow EPS by 37% per year in that time. This is quite a puzzle, and suggests there might be something temporarily buoying the share price. Alternatively, growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

We note that, in three years, revenue has actually grown at a 22% annual rate, so that doesn't seem to be a reason to sell shares. It's probably worth investigating Pioneer Natural Resources further; while we may be missing something on this analysis, there might also be an opportunity.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

earnings-and-revenue-growth More

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. You can see what analysts are predicting for Pioneer Natural Resources in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Pioneer Natural Resources' total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Pioneer Natural Resources' TSR, which was a 19% drop over the last 3 years, was not as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Pioneer Natural Resources had a tough year, with a total loss of 13% (including dividends), against a market gain of about 20%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 2.5% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Pioneer Natural Resources you should know about.

