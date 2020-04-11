How Much Did Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LOB) CEO Pocket Last Year?

Chip Mahan is the CEO of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB). This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Chip Mahan's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a market cap of US$535m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$716k for the year to December 2019. That's below the compensation, last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at US$511k. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of US$200m to US$800m. The median total CEO compensation was US$2.0m.

Pay mix tells us a lot about how a company functions versus the wider industry, and it's no different in the case of Live Oak Bancshares. Talking in terms of the sector, salary represented approximately 43% of total compensation out of all the companies we analysed, while other remuneration made up 57% of the pie. Live Oak Bancshares pays out 71% of aggregate payment in the shape of a salary, which is significantly higher than the industry average.

Most shareholders would consider it a positive that Chip Mahan takes less total compensation than the CEOs of most similar size companies, leaving more for shareholders. However, before we heap on the praise, we should delve deeper to understand business performance. You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Live Oak Bancshares, below.

Is Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Growing?

Over the last three years Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has shrunk its earnings per share by an average of 2.7% per year (measured with a line of best fit). It saw its revenue drop 5.4% over the last year.

Unfortunately there is a complete lack of earnings per share improvement, over three years. This is compounded by the fact revenue is actually down on last year. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 37% over three years, some Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn't be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. is currently paying its CEO below what is normal for companies of its size.

Chip Mahan is paid less than CEOs of similar size companies, but the company isn't growing and total shareholder returns have been disappointing. While one could argue it is appropriate for the CEO to be paid less than other CEOs of similar sized companies, given company performance, we would not call the pay overly generous. On another note, Live Oak Bancshares has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

