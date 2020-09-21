How Much Did GP Strategies'(NYSE:GPX) Shareholders Earn From Share Price Movements Over The Last Three Years?

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) share price has gained 17% in the last three months. Meanwhile over the last three years the stock has dropped hard. Tragically, the share price declined 69% in that time. So it is really good to see an improvement. The rise has some hopeful, but turnarounds are often precarious.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

GP Strategies saw its EPS decline at a compound rate of 24% per year, over the last three years. This reduction in EPS is slower than the 33% annual reduction in the share price. So it's likely that the EPS decline has disappointed the market, leaving investors hesitant to buy.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We know that GP Strategies has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think GP Strategies will grow revenue in the future.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 15% in the last year, GP Strategies shareholders lost 31%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 9.6% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for GP Strategies you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

