How Much Did Government Spend on Neeraj Chopra's Tokyo Olympics Preparations?

Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal in the men's javelin throw event at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 becoming India's second individual Olympic gold medallist after Abhinav Bindra. He is the first athlete from Independent India to win a medal in a track and field event.

The star athlete burst into the scene when he broke the under-20 world record at the 2016 IAAF World U20 Championships. His attempt of 86.48m could have won him a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics but it was past the qualification deadline and he had to wait five whole years for his time in the spotlight.

Five years that saw his medal campaign supported by Government of India's TOPS scheme and also by private sponsor JSW.

But, how much did the Government spend on Neeraj's training and preparations in this Olympics cycle? Here's a breakdown:

According to Sports Authority of India, the Government spent Rs 4,85,39,638 on Neeraj for his training and competition's overseas for the 450 days leading up to the Tokyo Olympics.

Dr Klaus Bartonietz was made Neeraj's personal coach following his elbow surgery in March 2019 and the Government has paid him Rs 1,22,24,880 as salary to date.

A total of four javelins have been procured for Neeraj so far at the cost of Rs 4,35,000.

In 2021, Rs 19,22,533 has been spent on Neeraj after he set up camp in Sweden for 50 days to compete in European tournaments before flying out directly to Tokyo.

