How Much Did Futura Medical plc's (LON:FUM) CEO Pocket Last Year?

James Barder became the CEO of Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM) in 2001. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does James Barder's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that Futura Medical plc has a market cap of UK£23m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of UK£276k for the year to December 2018. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at UK£230k. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below UK£163m, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be UK£273k.

Now let's take a look at the pay mix on an industry and company level to gain a better understanding of where Futura Medical stands. On a sector level, around 63% of total compensation represents salary and 37% is other remuneration. According to our research, Futura Medical has allocated a higher percentage of pay to salary in comparison to the broader sector.

So James Barder is paid around the average of the companies we looked at. This doesn't tell us a whole lot on its own, but looking at the performance of the actual business will give us useful context. The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Futura Medical has changed from year to year.

Is Futura Medical plc Growing?

Over the last three years Futura Medical plc has shrunk its earnings per share by an average of 14% per year (measured with a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 681% over the last year.

The reduction in earnings per share, over three years, is arguably concerning. On the other hand, the strong revenue growth suggests the business is growing. It's hard to reach a conclusion about business performance right now. This may be one to watch. Although we don't have analyst forecasts you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Futura Medical plc Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 80% over three years, some Futura Medical plc shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

James Barder is paid around what is normal for the leaders of comparable size companies.

The company cannot boast particularly strong per share growth. And shareholder returns have been disappointing over the last three years. So it would take a bold person to suggest the pay is too modest. CEO compensation is an important area to keep your eyes on, but we've also identified 7 warning signs for Futura Medical (4 don't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

