How much did DeSantis make off his book deal? He just updated his personal finances.

Ron DeSantis is a millionaire for the first time, according to newly released financial disclosure forms that show the Florida governor made $1.25 million from his book deal last year.

DeSantis, who was required by state law to disclose his finances by July 3, reported the income from HarperCollins alongside his salary of $141,400 from the Florida governorship.

As of Dec. 31 of last year, his net worth was $1,174,331, according to the financial disclosure form. The governor also had $18,628 in outstanding student loans.

The new disclosure shows that DeSantis more than tripled his net worth over the last year. In December 2021, DeSantis reported a net worth of $318,986 and his only liability was a student loan balance of $21,284, according to his a form detailing his 2021 finances.

When DeSantis came into office, his 2018 financial disclosure forms showed he was worth $283,604. The forms also showed that he owned a $450,000 home in Ponte Vedra Beach which he has since sold, that he had $41,000 in savings and owed $33,500 in student loans.

DeSantis’ financial disclosures do not include the assets of his wife, Casey.

DeSantis’ book, “The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival,” marked a turning point for the governor’s finances. The book, published in February as a precursor to his presidential bid, was a New York Times bestseller. The book allowed DeSantis to travel around the country doing campaign-style book events as he prepared to enter the GOP presidential primary.

