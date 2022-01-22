How much did it cost to buy a home in Roseville, California in the the past week?

The median price per square foot for a home in Roseville increased in the last week to $323. That’s $13 less than the Placer County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Roseville was $305.

The most expensive community in Placer County is Tahoe West Shore, where the median price per square foot in the past week was $643.

The best deal can be found in North Sacramento, where the median price per square foot of a home sold is $312.

In the last week, a 1,869 square foot home on Enchanted Circle in Roseville sold for $605,000.

The figures in this text is based on sales registered during the week of January 10th.

