How much did it cost to buy a home in Lincoln, California in the the last week?

The median price per square foot for a home in Lincoln decreased in the past week to $294, which is the lowest in the county. That’s $41 less than the Placer County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Lincoln was $311.

The most expensive community in Placer County is Tahoe West Shore, where the median price per square foot in the last week was $783.

Outside of Lincoln, the best deal can be found in North Sacramento, where the median price per square foot of a home sold is $300.

In the past week, a 3,950 square foot home on Cresta Court in Lincoln sold for $1,165,000.

The figures in this text is based on sales registered during the week of November 29th.

