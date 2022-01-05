How much did it cost to buy a home in Loomis, California in the the last week?

The median price per square foot for a home in Loomis decreased in the last week to $371. That’s $16 more than the Placer County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Loomis was $372.

The most expensive community in Placer County is Tahoe North Shore, where the median price per square foot in the past week was $582.

The best deal can be found in Tahoe West Shore, where the median price per square foot of a home sold is $195.

In the past week, a 1,529 square foot home on Granite Dell Court in Loomis sold for $567,500.

The figures in this text is based on sales registered during the week of December 27th.

