How much did it cost to buy a home in Davis, California in the the past week?

Sac Bee Bot
·1 min read
Sac Bee Bot

The median price per square foot for a home in Davis in the past week was $501, which is the highest in the county. That’s $140 more than the Yolo County median.

After Davis, the most expensive community in Yolo County is West Sacramento, where the median price per square foot in the last week was $343.

The best deal can be found in The Delta, where the median price per square foot of a home sold is $312.

In the last week, a 2,364 square foot home on Yukon Street in Davis sold for $1,185,000.

The figures in this text are based on sales registered during the week of April 25th.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.

